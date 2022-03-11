Panama City area woods fires last weekend really messed up lots of timber. It interrupted highway traffic in the area and taxed the firefighting assets of a wide area. Thankfully the bottom line is there were no deaths. Even though the Coffee County woods fires were not as large and destructive as the Florida ones were, area fire departments were kept busy on several fronts all day Saturday.
Of course, everyone is keenly aware of the skyrocketing price of gasoline. We hear the complaints and share most of them. However, each one of us would be howling louder if we drove up to the gas pumps and found the hoses bagged and large “Out of Gas” signs on every pump! Monday morning as we came to work it didn’t go unnoticed that all six of the pumps at the station across the street were taken and other drivers waiting their turn at the liquid gold. They probably don’t like the $3.99 price for regular but don’t want to wait for the $4.49 prices! Of course we have a brother-in-law bemoaning the gas prices because he has to use the high-tech fuel in his Corvette and it was already at $5.00 in his neck of the woods! Those of us who do not own Corvettes probably have trouble finding much sympathy for Don and those others who indulge in such luxuries.
We share the many complaints about shutting down of the proposed oil pipeline designed to carry the Canadian oil to the U. S. refineries on the Gulf coast. But we can’t blame this spike in prices on that. Even if the pipeline project was still ongoing, it would not yet be supplying oil to the Texas refineries.
Watching the unfolding war between Russia and the Ukraine we weep for those haggard souls seen struggling with a child or two, assorted containers of (probably) clothing, etc., as they try to escape the killing spree that is none of their making. They have to be tough to keep on keeping on. Then we ponder the U. S. being in the predicament Ukraine is suffering with right now. We are not sure us soft Americans could handle the stress and physical efforts necessary to escape the death and carnage.
Our social media accounts can fill us with interesting tidbits, but also with mind boggling “facts”. This morning (Tuesday) there was an internet magazine headline blaring “Black Holes Are Proof We’re Living in a Holographic Universe”. Of course, we don’t know what that means. Then after reading the next line, we didn’t click to read the article which - and we quote exactly – “This is how a black hole can exist in both two dimensions and three dimensions at the same time.” Now if just thinking about those two lines doesn’t blow your mind, you might be safe to read the article. We opted to skip anything trying to tell us something can exist in two different dimensions at the same time (whatever that means)!
Be safe, wear your mask when appropriate, social distance, wash your hand, get the shot(s) and/or booster!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.