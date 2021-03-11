On the health kick today and we read the feds are issuing new guidelines on expanded lung cancer screening on younger smokers. This sounds great if an annual CT screening will actually cut this leading deadly cancer death rate by a whopping 25%. This screening push is targeted at those 50 to 80 years old who smoked for 20 years or more and those who have quit within the past 15 years.
Troy Regional Medical Center folks will be in Elba giving out COVID shots on Saturday, March 20th. This is a ‘drive thru’ event. You drive in with your window rolled down and they reach in and pop you in the arm with the magic vaccine. The event will be in the parking lot of the Elba Church of Christ (on Troy Highway). They will probably ask you some questions about allergies, etc. as many of us have already experienced, but it amounts to making a few check marks on a piece of paper. They will probably then ask you to park in the parking lot for fifteen minutes to be sure you don’t have some sort of adverse reaction to the shot needle. We encourage all our readers who have not already received the shot to get in that line before the shot needles run out of that magic elixir!
The internet lit up this week with people discussing the much-hyped prerecorded TV interview with that British royalty guy, and his American wife Meghan, who have walked away from their castle home and moved to the U. S. and are now living in California. He was once “Prince Harry” but that official title was either given up and if not will probably be erased by the stiff shirts in London. He and his American wife had some strong negative things to say about his family and the British news media. We don’t know which side of that spat has the strongest argument but then none of it involves, nor has an impact on us down here in South Alabama! Well at least there is something to talk about besides the weather-and presidential politics. We can just keep doing our thing as we have all our lives and our life will go on – and on - and on in relative peace.
There is something interesting in the legal notices beginning this week. A proposed bill to increase the pay of several elected officials. We should say the “office” of several elected officials as it is unconstitutional to raise the pay of elected officials while they are in office. Therefore if approved by the legislature these raises will only go into effect after the next election. It is long reading but impacts every resident of Coffee County and should be followed closely as it moves through the system. This bill will not go to the Legislature until at least mid April.
Be Safe, wear your mask, wash your hands, and social distance when possible. Also take the shot(s) when you get the chance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.