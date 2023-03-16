Daylight saving time/standard time debate. A number of states have already enacted a permeant DS bill that would immediately activated if and when the feds change the federal law. Alabama lawmakers voted down a permanent DS bill at least twice in recent years. There are pros and cons for such an action. Some people like the partial DL savings, some want it permanent while others want it banned completely. We lean to the permanent idea, but would also sleep well if it is done away with completely.
It is exciting to get the announcement of a long rumored new industry coming to Elba. This will instantly add 50 well-paying jobs to the community. Sunbelt Solomon promises to be a real plus for the area. Our conversations with company reps during the past few days only solidifies our initial reaction of being pleased with the new development. This 100-year-old company has a dozen other sites, from California to Maine, where they repair, recycle, service (and rent) electric transformers and switchgear Their closest site to Elba is their recently purchased facility in Bay Minette (down in Baldwin County). They are not a “shade tree” operation but one with plans to invest some five million dollars in the local operation. Heck, if we were a ‘gillion’ years younger, this would probably be an interesting challenge for us!!The Alabama legislature is in a ‘special session’. That means they are limited in the subjects they can discuss and pass laws about. The governor called this one to ‘spend money’. It is some ‘excess’ funds so the special session will get this money spent. Also the state’s education fund has a huge surplus – something that is heaven sent for a politician. They will not follow our advice, but here it is anyway. Fund some underfunded things in Alabama schools, but not with all the funds. Pay off some bond issues borrowed in previous years and if there is any left set up a reserve fund for those ultimate down years and THEN cut the taxes that created those excess funds.
Several weeks ago the local Methodist church reverted to the old Cokesbury song books of our youth – back in the time we actually though we could sing! It was heartwarming that first Sunday as hearing those hymns flooded our memory bank with good vibes. Being afraid to ask how long those little brown song books will be the ‘go to’ book for our singers, we just listen and smile each Sunday at the memories they generate within our head.
Be safe, wear your mask when appropriate, social distance, wash your hands AND get the shot(s) and/or boosters (the newest one)!
