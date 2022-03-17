New postal regulations from U.S. Congress does not address the ongoing slowdown in mail delivery. The new regulations were welcomed by postal folks because they relieved the postal service of millions of financial obligations and put that directly on the government. It also required postal workers to sign up for Medicare when eligible (also relieving the PO from paying their medical insurance forever). Studies show a gradual slowdown in mail delivery since the 1970’s. Recent guidelines from the Postmaster General openly state that mail delivery will get even slower.
The ongoing mess in the Ukraine is heartening on one level but horrible and typical war on the flip side. Ukraine fighters are apparently putting up a very stiff resistance to the much larger Russian assaults, but at a heavy cost in human life and property. Pictures showing the damage and death in the battle zones present a sobering reality to those of us who are only worrying about the upward spiral of the price of gasoline. Of course as with most wars, the leader of the attackers still sits in his plush office, wearing a suit and tie, with little visible concern for the deaths and misery being inflicted on the innocent Ukraine citizens and his own Russian soldiers.
License free concealed gun carry is now official in Alabama. The legislature passed the bill and the governor quickly signed the documents. We are not concerned about the dollars lost by the agencies who issued the licenses, but about the potential lives lost from the nuts law enforcement know are carrying a pistol in their belt but can do nothing but wait for them to shoot someone before legally taking any action against this nut or hot head.
COVID variant “BA.2” has been reported all around the world in recent weeks and now is in the U.S. We have seen very little about this particular strain of the bug, but experts are hoping the number of people who have actually had COVID and the number of those with the full vaccinations will couple together and put a damper on the spread of this ‘new kid on the block.” We received a news release from a politician this week who likened COVID to “the flu”, so we assume he is preaching that “the government is out to get you” – or something. We replied to that person something like, ‘If he had seen all the funerals and very sick folks we have seen as the result of COVID, he wouldn’t get close to such a statement.”
The Pea River bridge has been repaired . . . maybe. Paving crews were back on the job a couple of weeks ago and did some extra work on the expansion joints. Hopefully the ‘stuff’ they packed the joints with will work, but we are not convinced. Those joints are necessary for expansion as temperatures change but appear to this ‘non-bridge engineer’ to be larger than they were in past years. That could only be true if there is shifting in the bridge foundations – something that sounds frightening and something that if true, will only get worse and lead to – well lots and lots of impossible expense on Elba’s part.
Be safe, wear your mask when appropriate, social distance, wash your hands AND get the shot(s) and/or booster!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.