Was reading some catchy comments about marriage recently and one noted the advantage of having someone to blame for missing socks. Well, that one we can relate to. We have been living alone now for just over two years since Heddy’s death and the socks continue to disappear and who can we blame – but ourself or the washing machine! We have even counted them – going into the washer and coming out, and have and even number coming out but . . . two of that group will not have a mate.
Our book reading is going slow these days, as this Abe Lincoln history is so detailed that we ‘crawl’ down the pages, trying to absorb ALL the details. Alas, that is not only hard to do, but virtually impossible. Having always been a speed reader and knew what we had read at the end of the day, this is hard to accept. We read slower, try to focus on the material and still . . . . well got another birthday coming up and will just blame it on ‘old age’. However, reading a good book is enjoyable and it will be continued.
The U. S. Supreme Court is this week hearing the pros and cons on the legality of the feds forgiving up to $20,000 in federal college loans for most of those who have such debt. Those watching the proceedings are alarmed that the judges are apparently questioning how the Education Department has the authority to forgive those loans. If that means they will rule the offer illegal without Congressional approval, those who were upset over the recent abortion ruling will be joined by thousands of mad former students (and maybe parents) who were counting on getting that freebie from the government. Our opinion on that is thousands of former college students have repaid their loans and moved on with their life. Plus as we have written before, many of those loans were spent on trips to the beach during spring holidays . . . . We saw them passing through town and heard them laughing about their ‘loan money’ buying the gas and/or the beer. That implies they could have gotten by with a much smaller federal loan and thus lower monthly payments.
The Elba High girls’ basketball team was the talk of the town recently as the team made its way up the ladder toward the state championship. That all came to a halt Monday as the score came down to a tie moments before the end of the game but the lady Tigers lost at the final whistle. They can hold their head high, as there were dozens of teams around the state wishing they had reached the semi-finals!
Be safe, wear your mask when appropriate, social distance, wash your hands AND get the shot(s) and/or boosters (the newest one)!
