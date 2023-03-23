City officials in Plymouth, England pulled a ‘first’ recently. They hired tree cutters to fell a lot of downtown city trees RIGHT IN THE MIDDLE OF THE NIGHT because of ongoing public opposition to removing the trees. They were stopped from cutting more trees (after dropping 110 of the stately trees) by a court injunction, served on them at 1:00 AM! Protesters who tried physically to stop any of the cutting were either driven back or arrested by an even larger group of police and specially hired security guards. The official reason for cutting the trees was they were trying to save downtown Plymouth. Protesters responded by suggesting the officials may have succeeded in doing what they claimed to be stopping. Reading the reports and amount of opposition that caused them to resort to middle-of-the-night work will make it impossible for any of those officials to ever be reelected to public office again (16,000 area citizens had already signed petitions opposing the cutting of the trees).
The official announcement last week about Elba’s new industry was exciting to most, if not all, local citizens. The transformer company will be located in the former Hickman Moving and Storage facility on Industrial Blvd. as soon as the renovation work is completed. Local folks should express gratitude to all those involved with the efforts that resulted in those folks moving to Elba.
Alabama politicians have played around with ‘build it-don’t build it’ on the additional state prisons until now the cost of building the first of two planned prisons has ballooned over $350 million to just shy of the one billion dollar mark. This is before any concrete has been poured and no nails driven!
Oh no! Former president Donald Trump last week publicly called for his supporters to openly protest against his “possible” arrest. This is a potential for numerous repeats of the infamous January 6 attack on the U. S. capitol that has several congressional committees investigating him and holding criminal trials against those who participated in the January 6 event. Hopefully we are just seeing buggers where there are none (actually as of mid-day Tuesday there has been no official announcement of his pending arrest).
A weird thing happened to an Elba couple last Saturday night. The doorbell rang, the male family member opened the door but no one was there! However the contents of an envelope left behind included a message – but to someone that didn’t live, nor had ever lived, at that house. The couple wants to return it to the rightful owner, but it was only signed with a first name and by a person unknown to the residents, so “what to do with it” is the question.
Be safe, wear your mask when appropriate, social distance, wash your hands AND get the shot(s) and/or boosters (the newest one)!
