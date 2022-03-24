Saturday a Dumas, Arkansas car show was the sight of a real live gun fight that left one person dead and at least 27 wounded, including a child under the age of two. There have been no public reports on exactly what prompted the shoot-out, but the gun battle is ironic because the annual event is billed as “promoting community togetherness.” Maybe our Elba folks will be willing to show those Arkansas folks how to successfully conduct a family-oriented car show like the one held here on the very same day.
An afterthought on the local car show Saturday. If you were there (and had been before) you quickly realized this was the largest display of any of the previous local car shows. Car show fanatics were going over each inspection clean and perfectly restored car while youngsters were “wanting to go for a ride” in the older and/or shiny convertibles. It is hard to say what was the most popular vehicles, but there were lots of Chevrolets from the 1950s, Ford Mustangs, Corvettes of course an assortment of vehicles from the early days of the ‘horseless carriage’, all without a speck of dust.
Help for the civilians in Ukraine has become the rallying cry in the United States and around the world. This nation’s churches are on the forefront of this effort. Locally we sat in church Sunday and heard plans for an extended prayer service throughout the rest of the day supporting world peace; and how to give to Ukraine war victims through the Methodist Church Disaster Relief Fund (where 100% of the donated money goes directly to the war zone). It goes via way of Methodist missionaries already in the area ministering and feeding the millions dodging the bombs. We walked out after service to see a Ukraine flag displayed outside as an open statement of support for a population described as ‘sweet’, ‘caring’, etc.
It will be interesting to see the outcome of each of the two competing gambling bills being considered by the Alabama legislature. The lawmakers are taking their Spring Break vacation this week and only have a short time to get either of them on the Governor’s desk before legislative days run out. We understand that one of the bills deals mostly with the lotteries so popular in most of the US. The other one calls for adding a number of casinos in designated locations around the state, with one or two reserved for the Indian tribes. Either bill will require a vote of approval from the Alabama voters before it becomes law.
In spite of our open disapproval of the gun law that makes it legal for ANYONE to carry concealed weapons, it is now law. Now anyone who gets road rage or mad about an off-the-cuff comment in line at the grocery store or ball game can pull his or her (legally) concealed weapon out and shoot the perceived offender.
Be safe, wear your mask when appropriate, social distance, wash your hands AND get the shot(s) and/or booster!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.