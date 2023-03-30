It should be interesting to watch as Washington sets a new budget for the national pocketbook. Both parties are squirming over “what to cut” to achieve a balanced budget. If a person looks at the various ‘entitlement’ programs they come away shaking their head because it is political career ending acts to cut Social Security, Medicare/Medicaid, etc. The same problem looms if the military budget is cut, especially with the current sword-rattling by both Russia and China. These matters make up the vast majority of the federal budget (coupled with interest on the trillions of dollars of national debt already on the books). Cutting food stamps would only be a drop in the bucket on the budget and would probably push thousands more on the welfare rolls, which would end up not being a savings of any kind. The question in our mind becomes ‘what would you cut’? We don’t know!!!
The battle over relocating the U. S. Space Command headquarters to Huntsville is ongoing with the Colorado politicians crying foul and Huntsville supporters citing multiple studies which ranked Huntsville as number one out of 66 sites considered. The latest round of claims and counterclaims coming from Colorado cite the fact that Alabama voters supported Donald Trump for president while Colorado voters did not. However two separate federal studies placed Huntsville at the top of the list while Colorado was not in the top three in either study. This move would be great for the Huntsville area and we thought it was a done deal but . . . the battle rages. Senator Tommy Tuberville is making lots of noise up there in D. C. but he is no Richard Shelby and doesn’t have the clout Shelby had earned in his many years in Washington. Katie Britt is the new player in the U. S. Senate and has yet to establish herself, so she probably has very little chance of influencing any change in the decision to move or not move the command center to Alabama.
Another school shooting with staff members and nine-year old children killed. This one in Nashville, TN at a church sponsored school. The death toll in this was three staff members and three children (plus the female shooter). No violent death is “good” but the death of three children who should have had a long life to make their mark on the world, solve previously unsolved problems, marry, and enjoy raising their own children - the list goes on and on, hurts us something terrible! HORROWS OF HORROWS..we just learned that one of the children killed in this shooting was Elba’s Keith and Brenda Boutwell’s great-niece. Looking at her smiling face this morning in a picture brought moisture to our eyes. We ask that God be with the six victims and all others impacted by this shooting.
Be safe, wear your mask when appropriate, social distance, wash your hands AND get the shot(s) and/or boosters (the newest one)!
