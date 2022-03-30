Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to join the U. S. Supreme Court. After all the gashing of teeth, etc., we predict that she will gain approval. We hear many Republican lawmakers trying to oppose her but fear a charge of racial profiling and will skip the vote or vote for her to prevent the backlash. Listening to some of the hours-long questioning for Jackson was entertaining for a while but became boring and worse - embarrassing. Clearly some of the lawmakers were only opposed because she was nominated by a Democrat, but they couldn’t find intelligent sounding questions to ask her.
A friend (retired college educator) commented on social media that he first thought the comic TV show ‘He Haw” was returning to the airways, but soon realized he was hearing excerpts of the Judge Jackson hearing.
The Alabama legislature is tackling state budgets with teacher pay and competing gambling bills absorbing a good bit of the final days of session. Senator Greg Albritton is championing a state lottery, sports betting, eight full casinos with slots and table games plus two smaller sites that could have up to 300 slot machines each. A house bill is for only a lottery. Representative Chip Brown, sponsor of this bill, said Thursday he is confident on getting the bill approved in the House. Both of these bills have three hurdles to get a bill on the governor’s desk and THEN a vote of the people of Alabama.
Also getting a lot of chatter in the Legislature this year is a proposal for a Literacy Act delay and 3rd graders not proficient in reading being held back enforcement to the 2023-2024 school year. Then - charter school funding, plus Numeracy - improve math education grades K-5; Divisive concepts opponents say this bill is aimed to ban Critical Race Theory teaching.
The feds have just approved a second Pfizer and Moderna COVID booster shot for those of us who have had the first round plus one booster and are “over 50”. These boosters are “at least four months after the last shot” Experts are nervous over the latest discovered omicron variant “BA.2”. It seems to be a milder form of the virus but has proven much more contagious in China and Europe. Also approval was given for Moderna and Pfizer shots for younger people with compromised immune systems.
For the record, we will be in line for the additional booster shot just as soon as our four-month period from the previous shot has passed. Hope to see all our readers in the same line! Now – we have noticed these lines are not the same lines military recruits are in with needles coming from both sides and if you didn’t move along, an enterprising medic would ‘double shoot’ you with whatever was loaded in his needles or ‘shot gun’. They are calm friendly events with a very short, tiny needle handled by a soothe, professional and caring nurse.
Be safe, wear your mask when appropriate, social distance, wash your hands AND get the shot(s) and/or boosters!
