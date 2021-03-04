The first announced candidate, former ambassador Lynda Blanchard, to replace Richard Shelby in the U. S. Senate is waving her Trump banner. We predict she will not be the only candidate trying to ride that coattail into a coveted seat in Washington. That is not a bad political move in Alabama right now and a pretty good bet to hold true on through the 2022 election cycle. Thus far additional prospects for replacing Shelby are just rumors or potential candidates testing the waters. A couple of people whose names surfaced early after Shelby’s announcement have publicly removed their name from the list of wantabe senators. This will be an interesting race to watch, knowing all the time the ultimate winner will be a step down in the ‘get it done’ category from that of Alabama’s very senior senator.
If there is any question in your mind about the impact of COVID-19 on the United States listen to the following statistic. The average life span in America actually dropped in the last year. This is the largest drop since WWII when GIs were dying on the battlefield by the double handful every day. Yet we still have some of our fellow citizens in denial over the impact this bug has on our country and the world. We openly urge our readers to take this stuff seriously and g.e.t. t.h.e. s.h.o.t.s. !!! We just completed our double shot routine and don’t regret it at all [and had no side effects at all]. Now the negative responses include - side effects, it still doesn’t cure you, etc. Experts point out that the side ef-fects people keep referring to are not the shot but your immune system preparing to fight the virus! The lack of 100% prevention is misleading. While it is still possible to contract COVID after the shots, it can best be described as a mild cold, and NOT something that puts you in the hospital – or worse. Want to know how bad it feels to be hospitalized with this ‘stuff’? I will give you a phone number and you can talk with our sister who is in about her ninth week of intense hospital care because of COVID. She is free of COVID but the after-effects have her in a hospital bed and excited when she stands up and takes TWO unassisted steps!! She called Monday excited that for the first time in two months she was able to lift her legs onto the hospital bed without assistance. Now folks we ask, ‘Is that what you would chance experiencing to avoid a possibility of a couple of days of feeling a little out of sorts because of a shot?’
Two career military females have been recommended to Congress for promotion to the rank of general. We hope they are each qualified for the honor. A side bar to that action is that the Pentagon waited until the administration change to make the recommendation official. Initially a person would think this was a move to prevent Donald Trump’s folks from mudding the water with alternate recommendations. We suspect waiting would be wise regardless of the outgoing president’s staff. It didn’t have time to be completed until the new administration was in office and would have just confused and degraded the selection process.
