Book reading is a favorite in this corner and always has been. It bodes well with the aging process . . . . as long as the eyes continue to function. We are still in the Abe Lincoln book by Jon Meacham, but are being pressed to ‘hurry’. A local avid book reader dropped by last week with a sack of great books for us to review/read. A couple we had already read, but the others are screaming “read me, read me.” A hundred dollar bill (and we do like money) would not have excited us as much as these books!
Sometime last year we received a box of fine books from the family of the late Supreme Court Justice Hugh Maddox. Our ties with Judge Maddox go way back to our school days at CCHS in Florala and it humbled us that family members would turn loose such treasures to – ‘us’.
Last week the students at the Elba schools were entertained by a Montgomery school choir, which has long blossomed under the guidance of Elba native Dr. Henry Terry. The performance was a tribute to Black History Month. Having known Henry since his local school days and followed his progress through the years, we continue to be amazed at his mastery of music, and particularly the piano. Even better is to realize how he has so effectively passed that love of music and developed the talents of an untold number of Montgomery high school students over the past 30 years. During the music program at the school, our mind wandered a bit. Watching those students and thinking of how easy it would be for any one of them to be running around Montgomery fighting, robbing and killing others, we uttered a short prayer of THANKS. Dr. Terry, we salute you!
It amazed us that almost 40 students/teachers at Elba High School donated a pint of blood to help the bloodmobile. They are to be congratulated. Just think how many sick folks that will help and during our teen years we were not allowed to donate blood!
The Better Business Bureau issued a report this week urging citizens to watch for scams, both on the phone and more particularly on social media. They noted a jump from 12% to 39% in text message scams in the past year. That is just in the reported cases. It doesn’t count those people who were too embarrassed to report the loss, nor those text messages sent out that were wisely ignored by the receiver. Of course the scammers usually want your credit card number, or even more brazen an electric transfer of funds. Employment scams lead the list as ‘most risky’ for the 18-34 age group. Online purchase scams are the most popular for the 35-64 age group while home improvement scams lead the list for the over 65 age group.
Elba’s rumored new program (industry, retail business, whatever), only referred to with a code word, known only to a close knit few will be publically known – we think - next week with an announcement in The Elba Clipper. Phone conversations with a person who declined to say who she was representing indicated we would get information to put in the newspaper no later than next Monday. Stay tuned for ‘the rest of the story!’
