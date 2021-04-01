Several weeks ago The Elba Clipper featured a story of upgrades in the flood gauges throughout SE Alabama. Maybe that report was a bit early. Workers have been back to the river gauge at Pea River (84) bridge several times lately. Last Friday afternoon they were removing some of the electronics from that gauge and sending it back to the seller because it was not working. In other words, it was not sending the collected information back to the central computer system. Hopefully they will get it fixed before any heavy, heavy rains come tumbling down and the equipment designed to monitor and report status just is not reporting.
The rush to make voting harder in a number of states is embarrassing and contrary to the American way of encouraging ALL qualified citizens to vote. The ado over the most recent national election has got lawmakers in many states changing the voting laws and apparently doing it without a moment of embarrassment or remorse. The reasoning behind this is puzzling at best. Opponents of the changes claim the new laws are being signed into law to change the outcome of future elections. We will see which theory ultimately wins this debate. The American voters will make that decision.
It is already clear what will be the major theme in U. S. elections for the foreseeable future. The vast majority of those individuals openly admitting to being a candidate in almost every election of the next four years is touting their “Donald Trump” allegiance. That of course is the potential Republican candidates. The non-Republican wannabes are stumbling around trying to find a platform that resonates with the potential voters.
The idea of student loan forgiveness is another Washington give away plan that has students, and former students, strapped with the debt – often along with their parents – beating their drums in excitement. Those already trying to pay back the ‘free’ money are often finding it hard to pay back what is for some, a very large debt. For years we have watched students throwing money around during spring break, etc. like it was a bottomless pot of gold. We just shake our head and resist the urge to point out the error of their ways. Then long after it is too late to change their habits, they are complaining about the “unfair” high costs when it is time to pay back the loans. The student loan program is a great way to help youngsters get a college education but many of them have somehow missed the smart idea of getting a part time job to ease the need to borrow and end up ultimately pay back big bucks loans. There area even reports of former students still struggling with student loan payments after qualifying for their old age social security checks!
Be Safe, wear your mask, wash your hands, and social distance when possible. Also please take the shot(s) when you get the chance . . . . we did – both of them -- and have no regrets at all.
