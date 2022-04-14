The Russian/Ukraine war continues to generate graphic horrors of war. While we continue to read articles listing reasons the Russians will stop the war, we suspect there are actually ‘hopes’ that Putin will stop the Russian attack on it’s smaller neighbor, but it ain’t going to happen without someone paying an extremely high price . . . . like ceding much or maybe most of Ukraine to Russian control. Our concern then would be which country Putin would attempt to take over next (like Hitler did), but this time profiting from Hitler’s mistakes. Putin would probably be slow, taking a country and getting it completely under Russian control before attacking another one. Now we have no inside information for all this military intelligence above, but we do have strong opinions!
The Alabama legislature recently passed laws banning things called “puberty blocker or gender transition treatment” for minors. This is another field where we are far from being the expert. Never having been exposed with one of these issues, it is hard to know what our reactions would be ‘when under fire.” However, we respectfully agree with forbidding parents and medical professionals from taking such drastic actions with youth that will change their lives forever. While these ‘puberty blockers’ and/or surgical actions may ultimately prove to have been right for a dozen minors, there could also be one that had differing opinions after reaching maturity. If these permanent alterations have been done as a youth, this child’s (now adult) life is ruined. We urge medical folks ‘in the trenches’ with these parents and impacted youth to make a concerted drive to get factual, and historic, data necessary to govern this issue (maybe downplaying the emotional issues) and then either accept and support the new laws or recommend and work for practical changes in their wording and application involving our most valuable assets . . . . our youth.
Our wife Heddy has been dead for over a year now and we are still impatiently waiting for the proper gravestones to be installed at the gravesite. Now we didn’t complete the order for a couple of months and were told then there was a minimum six-month backlog due to unprecedented demand due to COVID and supply chain glitches. Both those issues have upended business worldwide. However, it is hard to sit here and want something done NOW which just isn’t going to happen. The only positives to this situation, for us and an untold number of other families nationwide, is that we are in good company and closer to completion than we were a year ago!
Be safe, wear your mask when appropriate, social distance, wash your hands AND get the shot(s) and/or boosters!
