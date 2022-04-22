After leaving the office of President of the United States way back in the ’50s and retreating to the family home in Missouri, Harry Truman got itchy feet and he and wife Bess took a 1,500-mile automobile trip in his 1953 Chrysler to New York to visit daughter Margaret. Truman was probably the most down-to-earth person to serve as president and did all the driving on that trip. He was known to enjoy a drink of Kentucky bourbon and a friendly game of poker. Harry also loved cars, according to those who research and write about such stuff. They didn’t have the lucrative pensions today’s ex-presidents get, in fact there was zero pension for ex-presidents and no government paid personal staff nor Secret Service protection. They stayed one night in a $5.00 motel room in Decatur, Ill. The trip included eating two chicken dinners in Frostburg, Maryland (total cost $1.40). They spent a bit more in New York by dining at the trendy nightclub 21. The trip was uneventful except for the ex-president getting stopped by a state trooper . . . . for driving too slow and holding up traffic.
Before closing we have an update on our case of Shingles. The pain has subsided tremendously. If grading the Shingles pain on a scale of one to ten, it has dropped from the ten to a little over one. HOWEVER, right in the middle of the worse of the Shingles we acquired a case of Bell’s Palsy in the very same portion of our face and head. That has no actual additional pain but is impacting our vision, especially when reading or working on the computer. As we see (and feel) the Shingles receding, there is rejoicing and expectation for experiencing the same from the Bell’s Palsy. . . . . and soon!
Another positive in our life is the monument at Heddy’s grave. INSTALLED! After church Sunday we drove up to the cemetery to place Easter Lilies on the grave and from at least a hundred yards away we were overjoyed with the surprise change. It turns out that our three children knew about the installation and it was left as a ‘surprise’ for their daddy. There was speculation on how long it would be before I discovered the new monument and it didn’t take long. Installed Friday afternoon and discovered Sunday morning. It is good to deal with folks who can navigate our impatience and still smile!
Be safe, wear your mask when appropriate, social distance, wash your hands PLUS get the shot(s) and/or boosters!
