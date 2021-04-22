COVID shots . . . . . many conservatives are not getting the shots. We wonder if it is vaccine skepticism by those not getting the shots or do they think it is being loyal to Donald Trump, who has had lots of negatives things to say about the virus, its seriousness, etc. What they need to remember though is that in spite of his words, the man had the virus and later GOT THE SHOTS himself. Then we wonder if some who share our disliking the idea of sticking a needle in our arm are using Donald Trump as an excuse for avoiding the shots. We saw one internet post that suggested some Americans were placing “liberty over lives”, meaning they are ignoring the dangers of COVID to assert their ‘rights’ to decide for themselves.
The Alabama Senate on Thursday of last week backed legislation to make it a crime for local police officers to enforce any new federal gun restrictions, part of a wave of GOP nullification proposals to try to resist any new gun control measures. Senators voted 21-5 for the bill by Republican Sen. Gerald Allen of Tuscaloosa. It now moves to the Alabama House of Representatives. Admitting that we are not legal experts, we still question how they think an Alabama law will upstage any federal law? Oh, you share our thoughts that the politicians are grandstanding, knowing that any such law will be overturned by the courts!
U S Treasury Department has created an office to “oversee” virus relief funding. Claims are that this will ‘speed up’ the funding distribution. HA . . . it just generates another step in the approval chain! Of course this is typical of government. We saw this with FEMA when their operations were combined with the Homeland Security operations. While working with FEMA following one of Elba’ floods, we developed a working system of getting to the right people to approve things. Then they were combined and one person would assure us he or she had the authority to do a certain thing but then the other shoe would fall and that approval authority was just to send the file to another office described as being approved by “my boss.”
Massive (well organized) negative public reaction to the Alabama plan to lease three new prisons from a private builder has caused at least two underwriters of the planned bond issue for a couple of the new facilities to withdraw their support. What this will mean for the planned project remains to be seen. Governor Ivey publicly declares the project will continue moving forward. Opponent claims vary but include ‘the state can build them cheaper’, ‘most important is more, and/or better trained guards’, ‘outdated laws’, corruption within the prison system, or combinations of several of the ideas.
Alabama has the fourth best drop in unemployment in the nation at 3.4%, down from 6.2%. It was 8.1 on January 2020. New York state has 8.5% unemployment right now and Hawaii is a bit higher at 8.6%. Those two states top the charts and record a higher unemployment rate than they did a year ago. The national average was 6% in March of this year.
Be Safe - wash your hands . . . again; social distance when possible, wear your masks and get the shots!!
