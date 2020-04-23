Recently we commented about many of our family members posting pictures from Easter family gatherings of years past. Well, since those no longer happen, ‘remembering’ is probably the next best. That is unless your daughter and son-in-law drive up on Easter Sunday with a carload of food like we normally expected to see at one of those Easter Sunday events. There was the fried chicken, ham, casseroles, fresh vegetables, corn bread and rolls, cake and pie, etc. Oh, and don’t forget the chicken and dumplings! If you know steaming hot dumplings, we don’t have to write all those great descriptive words for you. Those who don’t ‘know’ dumplings would not believe such great food ever existed! Now thanks to freezers and microwave ovens, we are still feasting on that array of food our adult children drove to Elba and left for the old folks to feast on! This is being written on Monday afternoon, after sitting down to a lunch plate of those dumplings (and other assorted picnic memories).
Most of Coffee County dodged another bullet Sunday night when the wind/rain storm hit South Alabama. That is not to discount the damage from falling trees and strong winds on roofs, etc., but to say we are thankful it was no worse and there was no loss of life. Nor do we know of any personal injuries during that midnight blast. Our worry was when the weather folks phoned and said, “it is coming”, another worry was when it hit, but not when the lights went out. We went to bed and were soon fast sleep, confident that the utility workers would find and fix the problem. Yes, we woke up Monday morning with the lights on in the living room, just as they were when the storm first hit.
Hopefully none of our readers have walked up to their computer one morning to see a question mark (?) right in the middle of the screen. What it meant to us last week was that our pride and joy, 18-month-old Mac was carrying a crashed, non-fixable hard drive. Now we are typing on the subscription computer while waiting for a ‘rush’ delivery of a new machine. However full disclosure means we admit grasping the opportunity for a chance to move up a notch to a larger screen and faster operating system. Losing a computer was not a happy time, but . . . . . . that one had been aggravating on several fronts for months. Factory warranty was out and buying extended warranties is not in our play book so . . . . . alas . . . . . it is all out-of-pocket spending.
Most of us have cracked jokes about the panic buying of toilet paper during this pandemic and not a single ‘expert’ has been able to explain why it is happening except to say things like “herd mentality”. Now, will someone explain why it is almost as bad in the fresh egg section! The egg laying chickens don’t know humans are getting a deadly virus! Recently we have switched to brown eggs once (only option), medium eggs twice (only option), or just did without another time. Also the prices of eggs are through the roof. . . . . when you can find them. Those of us finding food of any sort should pay the price and not complain but be grateful that we have food on the table.
An expert urging people to wash their hands for 20 seconds or more finally explained exactly why and in language that regular folks understand. It does not kill the virus, but destroys a protective coating on them, allowing the water to flush the virus off our hands and down the drain. Now hopefully these experts can take all their learned stuff and find both a cure and a preventive. Our guess is that the anti vaccination crowd will stop their yelling long enough to get their shots! Of course, not the guy we saw on an internet news page waving a sign demanding freedom to go where and when he wanted to go or give him the coronavirus! A bit short sighted we say.
Stay safe friends and WASH YOUR HANDS!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.