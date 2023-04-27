National politics are shaping up to present United States voters with a rerun of the last presidential election. Former President Donald Trump has earlier announced his official run for the office he lost in the last election while President Joe Biden, who defeated Trump in their one-on-one national election, this week did the long-expected thing and announced he was running for re-election. This race might be a muted event as Fox News, which doubled down on Trump support in the last several years just settled a huge multi-million dollar lawsuit over claims of false reporting the vote counts and results of the last election. Fox then this week fired Reporter Tucker Carlson, their loudest proponent of these election charges.
The mind set of those involved in this mass shooting epidemic is puzzling to many (maybe most) of us. It is not just in the US, but we are seeing worldwide reports of copycat shootings. Each probably has some different motivation but personally nothing in our wildest imagination justifies mass shootings. The frightening part of all this is that society is becoming hardened to these events and until one happens at home, or nearby, citizens move on with a shrug of the shoulders after scanning the headlines. Gun control probably will not solve the issue, as those distorted minds wanting to can spend months plotting and seeking out an illegal gun to carry out their mission. So – “What is the answer?” We don’t know but are willing to support almost anything that will get control of this tragic movement.
For years we have heard criticism of U. S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas while others have praised him. In fact, a lady who was in Journalism classes with our daughter at the University of Alabama covered the Supreme Court for a TV network for several years and wrote a very detailed (and positive) book on Thomas. We have the book and probably need to re-read it to see if we see any ‘holes” in her reporting. In recent months it is the critics who are controlling the talk. As the tempo picked up it was talk of his wife and her possible intervention into the Donald Trump January 6 debates and accusations (thus wrongly influencing his actions). Of late there have been reports of him taking ‘free’ vacations on the fancy boats of millionaires for years and not reporting this on his annual disclosure statements. (He has denied there is a requirement to report these trips). Now someone has uncovered information that he has accepted ‘gifts’ from at least one person with ties to a company with a case before the Supreme Court! This last claim should be a no-no in any court and such reports will further undermine the nation’s already declining trust in the national court system. Our suggestion to Justice Thomas is to admit a lapse in judgement and/or resign from this lifetime term on the Supreme Court.
(0) comments
