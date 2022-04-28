The State of Florida has cancelled a special tax break that Disney World has enjoyed for years. Now, the tax break was probably an unfair advantage over other recreation sites within the state. However, public opinion is they did it in retaliation for Disney’s strong opposition to some recent legislation before the legislature. This last excuse, if true, is well . . . . childish.
Jeffery Jurasek is now a Major General (two star general!) The promotion was recently announced in a ceremony at Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois a couple of weeks ago. He is the son of June Jurasek of Elba. His brother Jimmy still lives in Elba. General Jurasek and his wife, Meleah, recently moved to Davenport, Iowa from their home in Mobile, AL. You know his mama is proud and all Elba should join in congratulating him on this achievement that only a very few obtain! If you don’t believe it, just give her a chance and we bet she can willingly explain how g-r-e-a-t he is!
Somewhere in the past couple of days we saw a headline on an opinion article that proclaimed Elon Must something less than smart. This was probably written before he shelled out $44 billion to buy Twitter. He may be the most unsmart man on the planet but we would love to roll around an hour or so in that $44 billion dollar pile of money he just shelled out for Twitter!
A prediction: Former President Donald Trump, who was kicked off Twitter by the now former owner/managers, was quoted as saying, “I am not going on Twitter, I am going to stay on TRUTH”. TRUTH is the social media site he created after being permanently kicked off his much used, and much followed, Twitter account. News reports are that his new site has not been an instant hit with the public. If that trend continues, we will not be surprised if he does as CNN did with its recently opened pay-for-view site and shut it down (after about a month of operation) for lack of public interest and work out some sort of deal with Musk and go back to Twitter “due to an overwhelming popular demand.”
Be safe, wear your mask when appropriate, social distance, wash your hands AND get the shot(s) and/or boosters!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.