Packing of the U. S. Supreme Court by adding as many as five additional members – bad idea. We agree that it would probably be a good idea to have some system of staggering the appointment of new judges to the court, but just adding more bodies to the group is not smart, probably creating more issues than it solves. Of course these days it is hard to do anything that ‘pleases’ even the majority, especially in cases decided by the Supreme Court.
Wearing mask outdoors – some experts are for it to continue and others say it is unnecessary. We play our politics and agree with the experts!
Public funding for Charter schools . . . those pushing the idea in Alabama want “my” tax dollars to follow “my” child. That triggers memories of negative comments we have heard for years from working adults who have no children but pay the same school taxes as the parent with ten children. Our occasional answer (and only legitimate one we can think of) to the latter adults is something like, “No you are just paying for the public education you personally got all those years ago.”
The U. S. Census Bureau has issued new population numbers, by state, and Alabama will not be losing a member of the House of Representatives in the 2022 elections as political types had been holding their breath with worry over for the last couple of years. We were surprised to read that California was actually losing one House seat. Of course Texas is the hot spot in the population growth these days (much of it from California) and they are gaining two seats to go with the 36 they already elect every two years. Florida also gets one more. Those losing a seat due to population drop (in addition to California) were all East of the Mississippi River: Illinois, Michigan, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia.
After 106 years why would President Biden go out of his way to officially declare the death of 1.5 million people in the Ottoman Empire so long ago was genocide? It is not like he has nothing in America to occupy his thinking and efforts. This event has been debated by government officials and others for many years. Our take on this issue is that officially condemning it all these years later serves only to anger the people of Turkey (our friends). No one should be proud of the events that lead to the death of so many ethnic Armenians, but at the same time no one on earth today had any remote involvement in those shameful events, nor was the United States any way involved. Therefore, again we ponder, ‘who is pulling the President’s chain to make that profound, (also offensive to the folks of what is now Turkey) announcement’?
Tuesday was the anniversary of the day in 1952 when Rocky Marciano was named the heavyweight boxing champion of the world by knocking out Joe Walcott. He ended his career in 1956 at about 32 years of age as the only undefeated champ and at the time was considered by many as the greatest boxer who ever stepped into the boxing ring (and maybe still be). Years later he died in a plane crash while on a business trip. It would be interesting to know how many people remember that he ever lived.
Be Safe, wash your hands . . . again; social distance when possible, wear your mask(s) and get the shots!!
