Two U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopters crashed last Wednesday night during a training mission in southwestern Kentucky. We shuttered at the news of this crash. Many years ago we were involved in just this type night training, but in Oklahoma and later Europe. Our only notable incident that night was releasing a load of infantry troops right in a grazing herd of buffalo. They were not there earlier in the day when the war games were being planned! The platoon members were not too happy about that but they managed to get out of that mess without anyone getting gored by the buffalo! Those animals were probably as shocked as the soldiers when this big helicopter disrupted their peaceful grazing.
Another school shooting. This one in Tennessee. We are impressed with the rapid and efficient police reaction to the school shooting in Memphis last Wednesday. Somehow we can’t gloat over the death of the shooter, but know it was the right response by the law enforcement officials. While we salute them for their professional response, we are prayerfully thankful that it was not yours truly that had to make that split second decision to neutralize the shooter.
State-of-the-art cell phones are being dumped and older “dumber” phones of yesteryear are experiencing a resurgence among teenagers! They are rebelling against the screentime habits that smartphones have created. We don’t know if this will last but it is probably a good sign for society. Rather than friends collecting at the local coffee or malt shop, and each promptly whipping our their smart phone and spending their social gathering in the world of cyberspace, they can again just sit, laugh and talk with each other.
The indictment of Donald Trump is a first for the United States. We sit back and watch some celebrate, while others slam the justice system. The political types are just as divided as the general public is torn apart. Some applaud the action, some charge witch-hunts but there is another group that is trying to ‘duck’ the fallout by saying nothing or taking a political position of, “Some of my friends are for it and some of my friends are against it and I am with my friends!”
All the national news outlets are dominated with Donald Trump this week as he travels to New York to answer the indictment issued there. It this is any indication of what the future holds, we are in for a long siege of ‘breaking news’ as there are ongoing Trump investigations about the January riot in Washington, Georgia election vote count, and classified documents at his Florida home. Any one of those would take up most of the daily news if they progress past “investigating”.
Be safe, wear your mask when appropriate, social distance, wash your hands AND get the shot(s) and/or boosters (the newest one)!
