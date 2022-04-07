We have been very open with our support of the COVID vaccines. Maybe at times a bit too pushy. However, we would not cut back on our support one bit. NOW, we need to practice a bit more of our preaching in support of vaccines. Right now we’re suffering, and Suffering with a capital S, with a case of the Shingles. Ours is in the right side of our neck and head and hurts like H---! Twenty-four hours a day! Most folks who get the Shingles, get them on their back, around the waist, etc., not this flaming individualist. Ours has to be more dramatic, even if not more painful. We were always ‘going to get a Shingles vaccine next week’ but the virus jumped up before the shot needles. The doctor assures us the ‘worse is behind you’ but that has been hard to believe, as the raw nerve ends in the affected area make it feel like our skin is on fire. It was some better for a while early Monday morning and we ventured to wash our hair, even with the tender skin from the top of our head down into the neck and right shoulder. Anyway, anyone offended by our COVID vaccine support can sit there with a smirk on their face that we ‘got our due slap on the wrist.” We have set a poor example and are paying the price for NOT doing the right thing and getting the Shingles and a couple of other shots folks, especially us older folks, should be taking religiously.
Our brain goes crazy (maybe that should be crazier) each time we see a news headline like the recent one from Panama City Beach where gangs of people raised havoc inside a Wal Mart store, destroying merchandise, and we don’t know what all else. What is going on with their thinking that would prompt such action. It is not laziness, if so, they would just be sitting in their cars or lounging on the beaches. Our understanding is that hundreds were arrested, many with illegal handguns. A large number of those arrested had traveled from Alabama . . . just to create havoc! Or did they call it ‘having some fun?’
There was another wreck on the Brantley highway Saturday . . . . at a ‘favorite’ place for such events. Folks in that neighborhood can cite you numbers of eighteen wheelers, and cars that have overturned or crashed into the trees in that particular curve. Try as they might, they can’t get state officials to rework that portion of the highway. What might be a tactic that gets results would be to bombard ALL the politicians in the area who are running for a state office and get commitments from them to get some results ‘when elected.”
It is now almost a given that Ketanji Brown Jackson will be confirmed to the U. S. Supreme Court. The vote will be close but she will be there for the balance of her working career if she so desires. This will be the first Black female to be named to the position. She has experience clerking for federal judges and is herself a federal judge. Reading between the lines, we sense that a number of Republicans quietly agreed that she is well qualified, but didn’t want to give a Democrat president any ‘good’ things for him and the Democrat party to use in their favor in future elections. That idea is not unique with the Republicans, as Democrats are not above doing the same thing when the tables are turned.
Be safe, wear your mask when appropriate, social distance, wash your hands AND get the shot(s) and/or boosters!
