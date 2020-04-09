We still have people who discount the seriousness of this Coronavirus issue, in spite of the full hospitals and mounting death tolls. We are not in that group. Folks this is serious and will not be going away next week. Experts are predicting that it may not be under control THIS YEAR! Hopefully they are wrong with this projection, and it will not offend us if they have over projected the expectations. It is far, far better to over-project the seriousness and/or length of the pandemic than to have it explode on us and have to say oops when the hospitals and funeral homes are overflowing!
These masks are not comfortable, but neither is lying in a hospital bed in pain and/or a breathing machine keeping you alive. We now have a mask and use it when planning to be around other people. These homemade masks are not 100% protection because your hands and your eyes are still exposed but they do keep your hands off your face. A very important plus for anything covering your mouth and nose is it helps prevent you from spreading the virus, even if you don’t yet know you have it. We must ALL work to stem the spread of this deadly virus. Remember it shows no special preference . . . it has struck the young and the old, the rich and the poor, blue bloods, country leaders, jailbirds, the house cleaning crews and the homeless.
The Norwegian playwright Henrik Ibsen wrote: “A thousand words will not leave so deep an impression as one deed.” We see that being played out today as ordinary citizens step up and do things for others – both friends and strangers. It is not just the nurses and doctors, the first responders or firefighters, the truck driver, clerk at the grocery store or pharmacy but also those who keep the electric grids operating. Nationwide some of these people are doing jobs so important that they are actually living in their workplace during this crisis to prevent catching the virus and infecting all their co-workers. They expect to be away from their families for weeks ‘just doing their job”. Then you must also acknowledge the neighbor who checks on other neighbors, expecting nothing in return because “it is the right thing to do”.
The highly respected commander of the Navy nuclear aircraft carrier Theodore Roosevelt was fired last week after someone released a copy of his request for help after a number of his crew came down with coronavirus. Then as he was departing the ship, thousands of the crew members lined the deck and cheered him. This got them verbally criticized by the acting Navy secretary who flew to Guam to address the ship’s crew. Transcripts of his speech to the sailors was a bit graphic triggering thoughts like, “cussing like a sailor” from our childhood. The Navy bigwigs have received flack for the firing, many noting they should have patted the man on the back for his efforts to protect the sailors on the ship. We spent a couple of weeks on a Navy ship in the mid 50’s but definitely are not experts in this area, but we agree with the now former captain of the Roosevelt. He stuck his neck out to protect the troops. Our concept of military leaders is they should do this . . . . every time. Will more heads roll over this action – we doubt it unless President Trump begins to feel the heat personally.
