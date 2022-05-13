A total lunar eclipse will take place late in the evening of May 15th and the early morning of May 16th. Anyone can go on the web and get the exact time(s) for watching from most anywhere . . . . . We found “Pine Level” “Antioch”, etc., even “Saddle Hill” listed on a pop-up map along with Elba, Kinston, Enterprise, and New Brockton. The downside to a successful watching of the eclipse is that the weather folks predict clouds and maybe even some showers during these evening hours.
We were appalled during the last several days to read about the Unites States ‘secretly’ doing things to help Ukraine in their war with Russia! Who in his or her right mind would blab these secrets (if they are really happening)! There was an ‘ole WWII Navy saying, “loose lips sink ships.” It is just as true today. During our military service in Europe (peacetime duty) in the late ‘50s there were things we could have been court martialed for if we even talked about it in our room with each other after duty hours. Several of us in my unit were close to the testing of some very sensitive new equipment but mum was the word once our aircraft hit the ground. Imagine our shock years later, after becoming a civilian and on a public relations tour at Ft. Rucker to have a tour guide explaining how that exact equipment worked as casually as if it was ‘how to load a pistol!’ Our shock became obvious, and he assured us it was now ‘old technology’. This stuff with Ukraine is not ‘old technology’, so someone needs a zipper on their lips – or a jail cell.
Those who study such things report that the longest string of letters used to describe something is actually the chemical name for a protein, and it has 189,819 letters and takes more than 3 hours to say. We don’t know what inspired giving something such a long name but believe we could shorten it a bit . . . or find something else to talk about! We doubt you will find this in any common dictionary . . . it would probably have a special book published just for it (or maybe a few chapters a week).
It was interesting to read the Social Security’s chart of the most popular newborn boy and girl names for 2021. First looking at the boys and it struck us that in the top ten most popular names last year, eight (and maybe nine) of them were popular two and three generations back in our ancestors. Elijah, James, Henry, Theodore, and Oliver were apparently a legal requirement for more than one newborn in each generation. Noah, Benjamin, and Lucas were not far behind. However, on the girls side, the only one in the top ten is Sophia, and that is in a generation younger than yours truly.
Be safe, wear your mask when appropriate, social distance, wash your hands AND get the shot(s) and/or boosters!
