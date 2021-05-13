Horse trainer Bob Baffert was suspended after his horse, Medina Spirit, won the Kentucky Derby but tested positive for illegal drugs. This is reportedly the 5TH failed drug test in a year for trainer Baffert. However, he claims innocence and doesn’t have a clue how this happened. We wonder if the horse would have won without the boost from illegal drugs. Now – will Medina Spirit still be allowed to run in the next of the big three horse races?
Coffee County picked up 591 residents (1.1%) between 2019 and 2020 to rank 5th in increase during this period according to Census Bureau records. Coffee now has a population of 53,230 in the latest count. That is the fifth largest increase in the state. Most of Alabama’s increase was in Limestone County (north Alabama/Huntsville area) with 3,092 (3.1% increase) and Baldwin County on the gulf with 5,722 additional residents (2.6% increase).On the down-side Dallas County (Selma) lost 1,084 or 2.9%. Coffee’s near-neighbor Conecuh County was fifth place on the losing side with a loss of 204 (1.7%( residents. In raw numbers, Madison County gained the most residents with 6,906 in just 12 months from 2019 to 2020. The same raw numbers for Dallas County shows a loss of 1,084 residents during the year, placing it at the top on total loss and percentage of loss.
Washington is in a discussion (debate) over federal funding for a 100% pre-school operation. We have no trouble with early education for children. In fact, we think parents should be more involved and children exposed to more beauty and books, etc., much earlier than many children are getting it now. Young brains are like sponges and that early learning will follow them throughout their life. In addition to book exposure, we advocate for on-site exposure to historic sites, cutting edge science events, government doings, etc. We would not expect them to be tested on atomic energy at this early age but have it explained to them as often as they ask about ‘how and why.’ Show them a picture book or actual atomic energy plant – some of it will stick and the process will mold their interest in various important things about everyday life.
An aside for the previous education bit is from our memory bank of years and years ago. This ‘early childhood’ education idea has been advocated for generations. As a child of some age, we recall the anti-early childhood group saying it was communist thinking to try molding a child’s brain so early in life - it was what they were doing in Russia.
Great! The hoarders of toilet paper and paper towels can stumble over their precious reserves and concentrate of getting in the panic line at the local gas station. However this time their ‘just in case’ reaction to radical social media postings might crimp yours truly from going about ‘business as usual’ in getting the weekly newspaper from the printer, to the office and then to the post office.
Be Safe wash your hands . . . again; social distance when possible, wear your masks and get the shots!! We did.
