Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama’s Be Healthy School Grant Program is awarding $291,000 in grants to 31 schools statewide enrolling students in grades K through eighth for the 2022-2023 school year. The grants are for the implementation of school-based health and wellness programs, emphasizing increased exercise and nutrition education during the school year. Almost 16,000 students will benefit from this year’s grant distribution. Each school is receiving a grant up to $10,000. Coffee County schools getting these awards are Coppinville Junior High and Dauphin Junior High, both in Enterprise.
Brain stimulation can influence parts of our brain that drive our morale and cognition (they say). We can become more righteous, more intelligent, more self-controlled, more positive, more caring, and even more transcendent if we adjust our so-called “virtues dashboard.” Use the word “Neuromodulation” if you want to research this technology (or sign up for a brain chip). You can either get your brain plugged to scientists’ equipment ten minutes a day or get a chip implanted in your head. It involves “lateralization of the brain” – whatever that is. Envision a zero-turn lawnmower -push one lever forward an another backward. It changes the actions of different wheels and thus the direction of the mower – or in our case the actions of the brain. The real danger is the bad guys can also use this equipment to manipulate our brain and/or actions. This is not Buck Rogers movie stuff . . . . neuroscientists are already doing experiments with this technology to measure our moral code.
Next Tuesday Alabama voters go to the polls to help the two major political parties in the state anoint their favorite candidate for the General Election in November. There is a bunch of them who feel their ideas are best for Alabama. The Democrat party has six folks offering to serve as Governor, while the Republicans have listed nine candidates, including the incumbent Kay Ivey. Folks that offers us 16 candidates to choose from, just from the two major political parties in the state. In November there are usually representatives from a couple of smaller parties and maybe an independent, so there should be someone to please every Alabama voter. . . at least in the Governor’s race.
Two other races have attracted lively politics. Both the U. S. Senate race statewide and the Alabama Senate race have gotten heated at times. There are nine candidates for the U. S. Senate race, three Democrats and six Republicans. However, it is the Republican group that is spending the big bucks. The top three names in that race can get an argument started if someone just mentions their name.
The State Senate race has five candidates . . . three Republicans and two Democrats. Again, the noise is coming from the Republicans, with absolutely nothing from the two Democrats.
Coffee County Republican voters need to pay special attention to the race for Sheriff and Coroner. There are two candidates in each of those races, including the incumbents.
There is one amendment on the ballot. A proposal for a bond issue to make improvements in the state parks. A previous bond issue for this was paid off a couple of years ago and the state is proposing additional improvements for our tourist trade. Governor Ivey has issued a couple of public appeals for the approval of this amendment.
Be safe, wear your mask when appropriate, social distance, wash your hands AND get the shot(s) and/or boosters!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.