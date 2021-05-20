A follow up on our actor Johnny Crawford’s comments of May 6 including his visit to Elba and his recent death. Becky Morrow reminded us that her late husband, Donnie, was behind the Crawford visit. Donnie was working at Ft. Rucker and in charge of filming training films. Crawford was in the Army and was at Rucker for some filming. Crawford commented that he had never attended a high school football game and Donnie latched on to him and invited him to Elba, AL, a visit and experience as we noted, he really enjoyed.
Update on the gambling bill in the Alabama legislature. A couple of weeks ago we predicted time was running out on passage of any such bill and in fact went so far as to predict the lottery bill(s) were dead for this session. Some politicians had been assuring their pro-lottery bill supporters that ‘all was well” with passing the bill this session but others were quietly shaking their head otherwise. Well Monday came and went, the legislative session is over and . . no lottery bill on the Governor’s desk. The issue was not even debated on this last day of the legislative session. Governor Ivey said Monday that she would not call a special session for the lottery issue unless lawmakers could settle their differences on the matter in advance.
Another emotionally sensitive bill that died this legislative session had to do with transgender children. It was designed to prevent medically tinkering with the bodies and/or brains of children with transgender traits – or something like that. We have mixed feelings on this idea. First, we are not qualified to make any decisions in this area of health care, one way or the other and have compassion with those who may be facing such decisions. However, we wonder just who can say they are so sure of things that they are willing to take actions that will permanently alter a child’s body forever and ever? That leads us to lean to a decision to wait until the child is an adult and is absolutely sure this very permanent type medication or surgery is what they want for their body.
We have little patience with people who don’t want the COVID shots. Of course, some have medical reasons that prevent them from safely taking the vaccine, others have swallowed the erroneous social media hype of how dangerous the vaccine is to individuals. Others share our dislike for shots and are using various excuses (we personally got the shots anyway ASAP and had no problems). Each of our readers is urged to suck it up and GET THE SHOT(S)!!! Your life may depend on it.
Taking a casual walk around the levee Sunday afternoon, we noted that it was past time for a mowing job. Elba’s levee looks s-o-o-o-o-o good when it is freshly mowed! Then when we got to the area that was once lighted for evening walkers, a lightbulb went off in our slow brain. Around each of the old concrete bases of the former lights, there was a neatly trimmed circle. Clearly someone had just days earlier been there with a weed eater getting it all ready for the specialty mowers to trim the slopes of the levee. Sure am glad we saw that bit of progress before gripping to city hall!
