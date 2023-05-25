Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene wants to impeach President Biden. Of course this is another of her ‘off the wall” things where she engages her mouth before engaging her brain. Now we are not at all impressed with Joe Biden, but think for a minute what would happen if he were to be impeached! You understand that the Vice President would then step into the oval office! Yikes! That gives us HOURS of sleepless nights.
Disney has put the ball back in Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ lap with the announcement they were cancelling the billion-dollar project that would have added thousands of jobs in Florida. The ongoing battle between the potential presidential candidate and Disney has turned a new page every week as the two continue to take retaliatory blows. All this began over a political hot button of what can be and can’t be said about homosexuality in schools with the governor getting the Florida legislature to pass various legislative acts in an effort to reach those goals. Disney thumbed their nose at those actions and the battle was on.
Alabama Senator Tommy Tuberville currently holds a 50% approval rating with Alabama voters, according to a recent poll. However, as he continues to buck plans by the American military, someone will get the idea to fight fire with fire. That could mean that the move of the all important space agency’s proposed move to Huntsville will suddenly be overruled and they will stay in Colorado. There is already a concerted effort in that direction and Tuberville sure is not helping Alabama’s cause with his bucking the military on a couple of issues, including promoting some generals and the use of federal funds to assist pregnant women to travel from their military post to a state that approves abortions.
Sometime after 2:00 a.m. one-night last week we were aroused from a deep sleep by our cellphone ringing. Still half asleep, we thought it was the ‘wake-up’ alarm and fumbled around and shut it off. Now fully awake we realized what it was but were puzzled that the screen read “No Caller ID” and the location of the caller was listed as “unknown”. Puzzled we tossed and turned for about 30 minutes and were almost asleep when it happened again! This time we were awake enough to answer and it appeared to be a FAX machine! Well, obviously we couldn’t get that message so just turned the phone completely off and finally got back to uninterrupted sleep. Oh icing on the cake, while fumbling with the phone still half asleep in the dark we accidentally dialed the last person we had talked with during the previous afternoon . . . at 3:00 a. m.! Well thankfully he is still talking with us!
Those of us on Social Security need to say a prayer every night that the feds solve their issues on the budget before our June checks are due out! The utilities and groceries are expense items for every one of us. We would get a bit hungry without the groceries while sitting in the dark and having buckets sitting in the yard catching rain water for bathing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.