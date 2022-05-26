OK, by the time you are reading this we are over the hump on the first cycle of our Alabama 2022 elections! That means the majority of the mud slingers have been sidelined by the voters. It doesn’t imply we have heard all of the claims and counter claims for the year. It only means that fewer people will be motivated to spread them.
There is a bit of disappointment that no one took Kay Ivey’s opponents to task for blaming the latest Alabama gas tax on her. The facts are the voters of Alabama approved this tax which is earmarked for road improvements all across the state. Our idea of calling them out on this issue would have been followed with a question of, “How are you going to fund the ‘much needed’ road improvements without this gasoline tax?”. Of course we chuckled at those candidates who promised to ‘prevent’ various potential federal actions from impacting Alabama! Wonder if they have never heard of the U. S. Constitution or do they assume the majority of Alabama voters are dumb?
Criticism of the political rhetoric could go on all day, but that is enough of our venting on the issue. The other major races carried some equally absurd claims but hopefully the majority of voters know better than believe that level of politicking. There is a biblical quote that should apply here: “Mark 8:36. “For what shall it profit a man, if he shall gain the whole world, and lose his own soul?”
Wells Fargo has closed their Elba branch. This is a pattern the company has demonstrated across the nation – closing small town branches - as they work to improve their bottom line. We watched as they closed Florala and Opp, never dreaming that Elba was next! Hopefully, city officials are working day and night to find a business (or businesses) to fill that nice building.
Local high schools have released another swarm of eager beavers with the hallowed age-old graduation ceremonies. These young folks will scatter to the winds as they move on to the next chapter of their lives, Some plan to seek a higher education or other specialized training, another group undoubtedly will have jobs, and regular pay checks, lined up while others probably have plans or will fall into marriage and starting a family. We wish each of them success and happiness in whatever choice they are making.
Elba will be getting some additional local medical services within a few weeks if everything works out as planned. This is always a good thing to here, as so many people have real problems getting transportation to a doctor’s office some distance away.
Be safe, wear your mask when appropriate, social distance, wash your hands AND get the shot(s) and/or boosters!
