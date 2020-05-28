We hear you – the citizens complaining about government ‘over stepping’ authority by calling for shutdowns and other actions in an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus. Our thoughts go further and wonder why anyone would complain against efforts to protect his or her health or very life? But it should be no surprise, just listen to the age-old complaints about requiring seatbelts in automobiles and helmets for motorcyclists. Now . . . there is no doubt in this new experience traveling in untamed territory that some of the actions taken will not help curb the spread of COVID 19, but isn’t it better to over-correct than spend time in the now overcrowded hospitals – and funeral homes? You can always say ‘Heck we didn’t need to go to that trouble”. . . the experience won’t kill you. And then add it to your war story list to share with your grandchildren and/or that news reporter interviewing you on your 100th birthday. Not interested? Then there is the “Oops, we should have done so-and-so and I might not be sick” but folks at that point it is too late as there are no ‘do-overs’ where your health, or your very life, is involved.
Alabama added more confirmed coronavirus cases in the week leading up to Memorial Day weekend than in any previous week, but that may not be as bad as it sounds. The state also vastly increased the number of tests it performed, and the percentage of tests performed that came back positive decreased slightly. Also, fewer Alabamians died this week due to the virus than in any week in the last month. That doesn’t mean a single one of us can breathe easy, however. It should remind us to still “Wear Our Masks and W-a-s-h O-u-r H-a-n-d-s”.
Friday we were on the highways utilized by excited folks traveling to the Florida beaches. It was hard to realize that just a week earlier one could almost straddle the yellow stripes in the highway and rarely have to move over for an oncoming vehicle. Not Friday! It was normal to see ten or twelve vehicles, bumper to bumper – most of them with a vehicle stuffed high with beach necessities. If these folks do practice social distancing while celebrating their new found freedom, they will greatly reduce the chance of catching, or giving the virus to others.
A couple of weeks ago it was pointed out to us in an e-mail that Elba streets are – well trashy and it was not ‘new’ trash, but stuff that had been at curbside for weeks in some cases. A quick spin around some of the areas mentioned confirmed that our cyberspace friend was not exaggerating. A call to City Hall got the following response. “We have been working half crews because of the virus, have been trying to operate two trash trucks with these short crews but at least one truck stays in the shop for repairs.” Well the crews are back to full staff and hopefully someone will re-examine some priorities and pick up this ever-growing display of uncollected trash. Rotting trash is an issue on the main streets and the side streets.
