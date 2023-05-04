Last week the New York Times released the results of their food taster board on peanut butter. Being a lover of this product, we read with great anticipation the results. Well NEITHER of the two tied for first place were our favorite. One of the two was Skippy, which we have seen in the stores, however the other one was one of a dozen that were strangers to the shelves of our area stores. Coming in close behind was JIF which made our heart race, as that is our number ONE choice and a staple in our kitchen cabinet!
Elba is the place to be - come Saturday! There is a car show, kayak race, 5K river run, live music, art exhibit, Elba history museum (pop-up), silent auction, arts and crafts, a bunch of food vendors plus a lot of other things. All this at Tiger Town Park and ‘on the square’! Of course we suspect the kayak race will be in the river :).
There have been more crazy shootings in the past week. One guy in Texas is accused of killing several neighbors who reportedly had asked him to move the shooting of his automatic rifle away from their house. We read where someone tried to excuse his actions by implying he was ‘probably drunk’. That may be true, but he was sober enough to run after the killings (and still on the run Tuesday of this week). So, if we are on the trial jury don’t try using that defense, as we think murder is murder.
Our weekly reports in the newspaper on the large number of local citizens being arrested on drug charges stirs a lot of talk among our readers. Our question every week is, ‘when will we finally get them all arrested and off the streets of Coffee County?’ Maybe it is a case of someone stepping up to fill a salesman’s void when a half dozen citizens accused of selling drugs are suddenly off the streets and there is not a job opening!
