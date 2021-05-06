Actor Johnny Crawford, known for playing Chuck Connors’ son Mark in “The Rifleman” on TV from 1958-63, has died at the age of 75. Crawford visited Elba sometime, maybe in the late ‘60s or in the ‘70s. It was on a Friday and he walked the sidelines of the Elba High football game. We have forgotten what prompted the visit to Elba that day, but it happened. He seemed to enjoy things (or maybe enjoyed the attention he personally generated among Elba folks). Crawford had Alzheimer’s and actually died of complications from COVID-19 and pneumonia.
We long ago got bone tired of the continued wall to wall largely negative reporting of government during Donald Trump’s term as president. Our hopes were that with a new administration, reporters would turn to other subjects, but alas – not happening. It is now President Joe Biden and anything associated with his administration getting the same treatment – negative headlines and stories. Of course it is easy to see that negative headlines get more readership than positive reporting, but somewhere along the way quantity of readers has replaced quality of news.
An opinion piece Monday morning on a daily internet political update that hits our in-box early in the morning quoted a Montgomery politician as saying positive action on the proposed gambling bill now before the lawmakers looks “very promising.” Someone needs to pass on to him that at least a couple of his fellow politicians describe it as “hobbling on one leg” or other terms to indicate a slim chance of passing. As of Monday morning it is not on anyone’s special order calendar for discussion nor voting. That means there will be total of only two legislative days to get the bills passed by one bunch, debated and changes accepted by the second bunch . . . . before the 2021 regular session of the legislature is by law - over. Nothing short of a pay raise for lawmakers moves that fast! Folks, one wording change or a single person filibustering in either legislative group can doom the gambling bill to a simple death for this session of the Alabama legislature. Anyone following the members of the state legislature can quickly name more than one lawmaker who is opposed to ANY gambling bill . . . . . even this bill that is just to allow a vote of the people in a statewide election. Thus filibusters and stalling amendments are likely on the horizon in Montgomery, Alabama.
We sighed a sigh of relief when reading the Michigan story about a 100-year-old, seven feet long sturgeon being caught in the Detroit River. Our relief came when we got to the part about “hurriedly releasing the fish back into the river after weighing, measuring and making pictures of the monster.” Any fish that has been around that long, deserves better than being stuffed and nailed on someone’s wall or being cut up and dropped in a pot of hot, boiling grease. In fact it apparently is state law for the monster to be returned to the water ASAP. That folks is what we consider a “good” law!
Be Safe, wash your hands . . . again; social distance when possible, wear your masks and get the shots.
