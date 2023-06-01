Record-hot weather is predicted all across the U.S. for this summer, so says the weather experts. Reading a recap of their predictions seems to leave the southern part of the country out of the extreme heat predictions. They write about the Southwest extensively, and the Northwest will get some extreme heat (and dry weather). They note that the sea off the Northeast coast is already at normal summer temperatures, indicating they are going to get higher. Right now our weather in Alabama is fine, with cool evenings and nights and moderately warm weather during the day. We need to enjoy it while we can!
The news reports of recent drone attacks in Moscow, Russia worry us, as an indication of the war in Ukraine spreading and increasing the possibility of European countries and then the U. S. getting actively involved in the fighting and killing. The Ukraine folks have the right to protect their country (and are doing an impressive job of it) thus these drone attacks can be qualified as part of that defense effort, but we still worry about “The hurt dog that bites anything that moves.”
The news Sunday morning was that a deal has been struck in Washington (maybe) on the debt ceiling and our Social Security check should soon “be in the mail” once the political grumbling is over. With billions in social security and welfare checks plus military and federal payrolls being at risk without solving this strictly political impasse would have many people going hungry and mass riots in a country already on edge about dozens of issues.
Our “unknown caller” hit again last Saturday morning shortly after midnight (and again at 5 a.m.). This time it didn’t scare us as it did the week before...it just interrupts our sleep pattern and aggravates us a bunch. Completely turning off the phone is not really a good option, and ‘How do you block a number you don’t have?’
Last week we had negative comments about U. S. Senator Tuberville blocking the promotions of a bunch of military officers and the negative impact it would probably have on Alabama’s chance of getting the new space center headquarters. One of our regular readers called defending the senator’s actions. This reader is upset that the Pentagon has announced it will pay for pregnant female soldiers AND their families to travel to states where abortions are legal (which is the announced reason for Tuberville’s delaying the promotions). Now our position on abortions hasn’t changed and we could never encourage a woman to that decision, but neither do we pass judgement on someone who does opt for an abortion. We read just today that a woman dies in childbirth every two (2) minutes in the United States! Recent tightening of abortion laws in a number of states will surely increase those numbers.
