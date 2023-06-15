Montgomery Fire Rescue (MFR) officials have issued warnings that scammers are using the names of five recently injured fire fighters to raise (unauthorized) funds. The efforts of the MFR to assist in the health issues with these firefighters is being handled by the Montgomery Alabama Fire Rescue Foundation through the Central Alabama Community Foundation. Even if a person receives a phone call claiming to be from one of the approved organizations, it is best to hang up the phone and contact the group at < https://cacfinfo.org/give/montgomery-alabama-fire-rescue-foundation/> or mail them a check made out to the Foundation. In another ‘warning’ we read the advice that if mailing any kind of check, to anyone, drop it in a secure drop box only accessible by postal workers. The con artists are working overtime to steal your money!
The ‘news” last week about the federal charges against Donald Trump was not news to anyone who had been following the news (or had listened to Trump announce the pending arrest days earlier). Now the speculation over ‘what is next?’ has begun. The truth of the matter is that none of us really know, and the possibilities are all over the board. Personally, we don’t expect to see him spend a single day in jail. First off his ability to stall things with endless appeals is well known. Next, there is the friendly judge aspect, and a judge has lots of options to derail any conviction and/or actual jail time. Then there is the upcoming presidential race that will play who-knows-what with the court proceedings and any legal related outcome. There have been predictions that Trump will drop out of the race ‘if convicted’, but none of that is coming from Trump himself. To the contrary, he has said publicly that he will not withdraw from the presidential race regardless of the outcome of the indictments.
There are opinion pieces over the impact the indictments will have on the above mentioned presidential campaign. In one thirty-minute span Monday morning we read of all the GOP followers who are leaving the Trump camp and on the next page read an opinion article about the Biden supporters who were leaving his camp. Frankly, neither of those opinions are worth the time it took to write, nor read them, as they are only opinions and even if correct today, are meaningless on an election day that is months away. American voters are not known for being stable!
We didn’t realize the weather was so bad Monday night until driving to work Tuesday morning and saw that gigantic oak tree (probably older than anyone in Elba) on the ground! City crews were cutting back the massive limbs hanging in the highway. We understand this was one of several that were downed during the bad weather but thankfully there were no injuries reported. There was a very short outage of power in parts of Elba. Our electric clock on the kitchen stove lost three minutes, so it was a very short outage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.