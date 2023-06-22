“Debt Crisis” is a catch phrase that is being batted around in Washington these days. Of course the legislature is split right along party lines but frankly it is the truth. In our homes we reach a point when borrowing money stops when there is just no where else to borrow because there is no visible way of paying it back. The federal government solves that issue by just printing more greenbacks or selling deep pocket investors a revenue bond. Us folks out in all the rest of America pay the prices of the newly printed billions with a (taxable) dollar pay raise and a two (or three) dollar increase in the price of food, houses, etc. WE all like it when the federal dollars flow into the community as ‘grants’ but remember . . . the government doesn’t have a single dollar that it doesn’t get from the taxpayers (until they print some).
The news Monday was that Hunter Biden, son of the president, will plead guilty to federal tax charges and lying about drug use when purchasing a handgun. The misdemeanor tax charges are something that happens to lots of folks, but this guy is the son of the U. S. President. We expect the punishment to be minor, but mostly very embarrassing for the Biden family. But he is stepping up and facing the bullet, which will surely make the punishment much less than if he had fought the charges.
We can’t help but compare Hunter’s accepting things and Donald Trump’s fighting (and denying) the mess over the classified documents he refused to return to the proper authorities. Odds are that if he has said, “Oops, I messed up but here are the secret documents,” his involvement would only be a blip in the history books. Whatever happens he now will go in the history books as the first former president to be indicted in federal court. We like the words of Ohio U S. Representative Mike Turner, who said, “I’m certainly not going to defend the behavior that is listed in that complaint, but they’re going to have to prove it.” That is about as fair as anyone has addressed the pending charges against Donald Trump.
Activity at City Hall is constantly generating new things. Some of it is good and some not so good . . . that is life. This week the action is the news of placing the Elba police chief on administrative leave. The streets are active with rumors relating to this event, but city officials are only saying the bare facts, acknowledging he is on administrative leave. Stay tuned for the second act of this play!!
