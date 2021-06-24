‘Obamacare’ survives again: the Supreme Court dismissed another big challenge last week. The justices, by a 7-2 vote, left the entire Affordable Care Act intact in ruling that Texas, other GOP-led states and two individuals had no right to bring their lawsuit in federal court. The law’s now-toothless requirement that people have health insurance or pay a penalty was the basis for this latest challenge. Congress rendered that provision irrelevant in 2017 when it reduced the penalty to zero. Recent data released on the national level indicates that Obamacare is more popular than ever with enrollment numbers reaching historic numbers during the recent pandemic. We can expect more court cases on this in coming years, as this recent ruling was on a very, very narrow technical point.
Saturday was the day set aside to commemorate Juneteenth. Even before the U. S. Congress made it an official federal holiday earlier this month, Elba folks had detailed plans for a grand celebration of the day, with speakers, food, etc. Well the rains that accompanied the tropical storm that came in about New Orleans and moved on up the country spilled rain on the planned event. Naturally all the events were planned in the open air Mulberry Heights park, postponements dampened the first ‘official’ Juneteenth in Elba. However the free meals went on, with the cooks operating their grills underneath tents and burgers and other great foods were available to all who dared to confront the weather. We have not heard exactly when the delayed events will be held, but stay tuned!
Alabama’s seat at the table in the pioneering of space exploration appears to be getting more important as an airport in the Huntsville area is being considered as a landing pad for returning commercial space craft. Right now the plan’s proposal is under the microscope of the FAA. Nothing can move forward until the proposal either is approved, modified or nixed by these folks.
Thomas Jefferson is probably our favorite, for sure ONE of our favorite, members of the founders of our great country. It doesn’t hurt that he had some strong things to say in favor of having a free press. In fact he wrote so many profound statements about freedom and citizenship that whole books have been written from his papers. We have a new book about him “In the Hands of the People” edited by one of our favorite historians, Jon Meacham. Just the introduction is loaded with so many profound quotes from his papers that it would be almost impossible to pick the best one(s) to repeat. However, Jefferson apparently had ideas that are not accepted by the masses today which causes some folks to be hesitant to embrace him. He owned slaves yet wrote that we are all ‘created equal’. Also he was often quoted by leading civil rights figures, including Frederick Douglas and Martin Luther King Jr. He also apparently accepted the popular notion of that era that a woman’s place was in the home raising the children . . . at least he never wrote anything supporting a woman’s rights. In spite of all those HUGE negatives, the Jeffersonian principal has ever so slowly guided America’s acceptance of equal rights for major and minor segments of society.
