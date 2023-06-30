July 4th is just around the corner. Entirely too many people consider this just a day off from work and fail to appreciate the importance of the freedoms that continue to be celebrated annually on this day. Enjoy your day off, but please take a few moments to give thanks to our ancestors who made these cherished freedoms possible.
Throwing phones at entertainers during their performance . . . . dumb. Somehow a certain element of society has decided it is ‘cool’ to hit entertainers with various objects, included food and of course recently a cell phone. Now someone has more money (or less sense) than yours truly because every cellphone we have had cost more than most of the tickets to the top name entertainer events. That is secondary, because throwing anything (except money) makes absolutely no sense and shouts “REDNECK”!
Lab grown meats! Recently the USDA gave official approval for Upside Foods and Good Meat to start selling their lab-grown chicken products in the U. S.!!! It is not in the stores just yet, but ‘it is coming’. They call it ‘cultivated meat’. The next thing we expect to hear is someone’s claim that it causes cancer – not today nor tomorrow but upon the delivery of the product to the grocery stores – in the not-so-distant future. OH, a few foreign countries have had these products on a limited basis for several years.
The ongoing confusion in Russia has been interesting to say the least. Frankly, it came as no surprise that that guy Yevgeny Prigozhin, head of the private army that has carried much of Putin’s dirty work around the world, especially in Ukraine, got the itch to ‘take over’ the mother country last weekend. We don’t know exactly what happened, but his troops were rapidly headed up the road to Moscow when suddenly they stopped, and he announced they were withdrawing, and the takeover effort was itself was apparently over! Reports in some news outlets indicate there were threats of harm against the families of the attacking troops.The news announcements show him exiled to a neighboring country and his troops handed a peace offering of freedom without jail OR a position fighting with the Russian regular army. All that stuff about the coup attempt is news today and contradicted tomorrow. What will happen next is anyone’s guess and we have not even an opinion of what that will be.
The Elba Splash Pad was in full operational mode Saturday as Tiger Town Park was brimming with hot citizens, both young and not-so-young, needing to cool off as they prepared to enjoy their picnic lunches. We will not try to estimate the number of people in the park but be assured it was ‘a bunch’. You can expect to see more of the same as America moves through the holidays.
The Elba Police Chief situation has not changed from the “suspension with pay” but Mayor Tom Maddox announced at the Monday night council meeting that a hearing has been scheduled with the chief in early July on the issue.
