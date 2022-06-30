Alabama has released some federal funds that are earmarked for weatherizing homes for elderly, low-income residents. That sounds great until you read the fine print. The amount coming to the twelve (12) county area which includes Coffee County totals $46,316! Divide that evenly between the twelve counties and you get a bit over $3,859 per county AND that is before the district office gets the allotted “administrative cost” and official audit of every home that potentially qualifies for the grants off the top (which is sometimes limited to five or ten percent of the grant)! Organized Community Action Program Inc., headquartered in Troy, leads this twelve county group. (Barbour, Bullock, Butler, Coffee, Covington, Crenshaw, Dale, Geneva, Henry, Houston, Lowndes, and Pike).
There is lots of celebrating the Supreme Court ruling released Monday that allows a football coach to pray aloud on the 50-yard line after a football game. They cited freedom of religion and freedom of speech. However, this is a double edge sword! This freedom of religion and speech stuff applies to EVERYONE and EVERY religion. Therefore if some religion (or someone we call a ‘nut’ case) you or I don’t like wants to pray aloud . . . . they can’t legally be stopped.
Following the Supreme Court ruling this week on abortion we read in some church news releases that The United Methodist Church expresses belief in “the sanctity of unborn human life” but also recognizes “tragic conflicts of life that may justify abortion”. We didn’t realize that our thinking on abortion was closely tracking that of our church. We have never considered advising, nor encouraging, anyone family, friend, or foe to consider an abortion. In the same breath we have never condemned anyone for making such a decision, for whatever reason. There probably are situations where we would openly agree with someone for making such a decision. All that sounds like political banner . . “Some of my friends are for it and some of my friends are against it – and I am with my friends.” This position is not new. We recall a situation during our teen years when a young hometown girl was rumored to have sought out an illegal abortion, reportedly in a neighboring town and don’t recall having any negative opinions of her actions. (We did have hopes that she didn’t get some infection or bleed to death in that illegal abortion clinic). A couple of times since becoming an adult we have been asked, ‘where can someone get an abortion?” Each time they were asking ‘for a friend’ but our answer was always, “I don’t know.”
The “January 6” hearings are continuing in Washington. Some frightening statements are coming out of those public hearings. The question arises, “What will come of these hearings?” While our personal opinion is that laws were broken and could have resulted in a national disaster, the bottom line will be lots of fodder for the history books but no one will go to jail. Much more damaging comments will undoubtedly be issued, but time, waning public interest, and other major problems (war, storms, crashing economies, etc.) will gradually push this to the back burner and to a withering death.
