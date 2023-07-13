The CDC has been telling us not to do this for years, and a lot of people refuse to listen. Apparently, raw or unbaked batter or dough can make you sick. To back up these claims, there actually was an E. Coli outbreak in 2021, which sparked a new round of CDC warnings. Yes, raw cake batter is delicious, but resist the urge is their message. Raw eggs and uncooked flour can have salmonella and E. Coli, two diseases that are unpleasant at best and require hospitalization at worst. You shouldn’t even let your kids handle raw dough, even homemade playdough, if the dough has eggs or uncooked flour in it. Glad our mama didn’t know about this danger! We have licked many a bowl after she loaded the mixer with the mixed ingredients. There was always the scrapings, in fact thinking back she probably left some on purpose! Like she always had some berry juice for us to drink when the last making of jelly was in the jars. She acknowledged that was because we were so helpful in picking the berries. You could call that bribery – but it worked!
When thinking about the raw eggs above, we are reminded of an Army buddy from Minnesota. We would go to town and stop at a certain ice cream counter and James would order a milkshake with a raw egg . . . . every weekend we went to town. He could also gnaw a chicken bone cleaner than any person we have ever known. He explained that he loved to spend weeks at the time in the ‘North Woods’ of Minnesota and Canada during the winter living off the land. He noted that when he trapped an animal nothing went to waste because he didn’t know when he would catch something else. Made sense if you are going to play Mountain (or wilderness) Man.
Alzheimer’s treatment! The FDA has approved a drug (Leqembi) that doesn’t cure Alzheimer’s but slows down its progress a bit. This official approval will open Medicare and other health insurance for coverage of this treatment. This is good because the cost is estimated to be about $26,500 for a year’s supply of IVs every two weeks. That is a much needed step towards either a cure or prevention. It will not help those of us who have lost loved ones to the disease, but any forward progress should be welcomed.
This old man was feeling mighty cocky Monday when the wake-up call for the morning was the steady pouring rain. Sunday evening we impulsively pushed the garbage can to the street for pick-up sometime around noon on Monday. We felt so smart for having done that before the rain. THEN when stepping out the door enroute to work, alas the garbage can was overturned and wet trash scattered! Suddenly our cocky attitude took a turn for the worse as that wet, soggy stuff had to be corralled and replaced in the garbage can. Had we waited until morning to roll it to the street at least it would not have been scattered and soggy. Now that is one of the best ways to clip the wings of cocky old men!
Copycats continue to try to make headlines by committing the worst mass killings of the year. Try as we might, the rationale for these shootings escapes our simple way of thinking. Rarely does one get away with the crime and if they are doing it to have someone kill them (a form of suicide), it can be done without taking a bunch of innocent citizens with them. Don’t forget the road rage incidents . . . . . they continue to explode all over the country and make about as much sense as the mass shootings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.