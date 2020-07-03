This idea of being politically correct in everything has no end. On Saturday we received an e-mail announcing that real estate agents in Texas would no longer describe the biggest, best equipped bedroom as the ‘master’ bedroom. It will be forever more be the ‘primary’ bedroom. Well that is until it becomes unfashionable to designate one bedroom as better, or more important, than the others. The younger generations in our society can handle these ‘political correct’ changes in our everyday language, but many of us senior citizens will still think in terms like, ‘master bedroom’ and ‘Aunt Jemima’ syrup without realizing it is not politically correct and/or may be offensive to many of our personal friends.
In spite of what our friends and each of us ‘wish’ were happening, the COVID-19 virus is spreading all across America like wildfire. New cases are being reported in record numbers. Hospitals are reporting a surge in ICU beds being filled with the coronavirus patients, government leaders – well in cities and states – are reassessing their recent actions to reopen the economy and relaxing rules on public gatherings. Tuesday morning Dr. Anthony S. Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, warned that the number of new infections in the United States could more than double to 100,000 a day if the country fails to contain the surge that is now underway in many states. We wonder if by the time you are reading this if Alabama’s Governor Kay Ivey will have reissued her rules on close interaction between members of the public. We joked about her reopening the beauty salons within a week or so of closing them, simply because she is a woman and is accustomed to her regular ‘fix’. Well she did open those and lots of other businesses, but we suggest women get their new hairdo or men get their much-needed haircut ASAP because another shutdown is surely coming sooner or later.
Blake Streetman is an inspiring person to listen to when he is talking about the potential for business and industry in Elba. He has done his homework, has the data to back up his optimistic talk – and his actions. Right now he is moving forward with building a modern building for his exploding tractor business. Blake plans to sell you the tractor, repair it when you warp an axle, etc., and sell you other needed supplies while you are waiting on your repaired tractor. He is also pumping up other business prospects to establish a business in Elba. Now that is a great cheerleader in action simply because . . . he believes in and loves Elba.
Alabama has a Primary run-off election coming up on July 14th. If any of our readers plan to vote an absentee ballot, they have until July 9th to get their application for such a ballot filed. That is next week! There are only a few races on the ballot and we predict a very lot turnout of voters. That will give those of us who do make the trip to the polls even more influence in the country’s future. Ouch, that can be scary!!
July 4th, Independance Day, is upon us this week. Along with all the unrest in America, we need to take time and give thanks that we can express our opinions on politics, the price of eggs, the weather, etc., and be reasonably sure that we will not be jailed or face a firing squad for our opinions. The government doesn’t force families to have abortions after reaching a certain number of children, nor does the overlord assign young girls to loyal supporters as 14 and 15 year old brides.
