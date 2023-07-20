Former President Donald Trump hit a bad shot on the golf course! That was the headlines on the internet several days ago . . . he actually ‘shanked’ a golf ball. Now that is important news. Not being a golfer, we can only guess there is not a single golf player who can honestly say that has never happened to them personally. The ‘news’ article goes on to imply that Trump is prone to exaggerate his golfing abilities . . . . again, we seriously doubt he is in the minority in that category either. But in the end does any of that relate to running our country?
The former president is still getting more free press than all the other hopeful candidates combined. Ironically the majority of this press coverage is about things that in years past would have tanked the candidate’s campaign. I recall a guy by the name of Hart that was one of the leading presidential candidates before a picture surfaced of him on a boat with a woman that was not his wife. He tanked immediately, but Trump seems to thrive on whatever is printed about him, including all the lawsuits.
Regardless of who wins the presidency this time or the next time, we frown at the thought of giving them more power over various government agencies. The hiring and firing power is extremely controlling and the temptation to hire and fire for self-preservation is just too dangerous to be entrusted to any one person, even a certain trusty newspaper publisher.
We have seen at least one of the proposed plans for electoral district realignment following the Supreme Court ruling that existing districts were wrong. We don’t have any numbers, but the pictures show District 2 (SE Alabama) losing most of Covington County and some other bits and pieces of the state while picking up others. This first plan being considered by the Alabama Legislature doesn’t add, nor subtract, a district, just seems to confuse the voter with the shuffling. However this time it is the Supreme Court that is the group causing the confusion!
Sunday morning at breakfast-time we remembered having a couple of bananas that needed eating before they got ‘too ripe’. Well we peeled one of them, reassuring ourself that back where bananas are grown they laugh at us Americans for eating them ‘too green’. Therefore we convinced ourself it was alright to eat one of the rather soft bananas. That is until we took a bite of it! One bite was enough to justify trashing both of those overripe (maybe rotten) bananas. Next time we will keep them out on the counter where they will not be forgotten!
Drivers who drive through the Mulberry Heights area will be happy to know that the City of Elba has gotten some grant money and will be resurfacing a number of streets in that area. Of course those who like a challenge will miss the game of dodging the pot holes without wrecking their vehicle!
