10-year-old twin Mountain Brook boys saved their dad’s life last month with their knowledge of CPR. Dad was swimming in a pool with the two boys and a young friend when dad passed out in the water. Two of the quick-thinking youths pulled him to the side of the pool and the third one started CPR immediately. They had no training in CPR but had seen enough on TV and the movies to pull him out of the water and do everything right to save the man’s life.
Another positive lifesaving act by a young person happened in Moss Point, Mississippi, when a sixteen-year-old boy pulled three teenage girls and a struggling police officer from the Mississippi River. The girls were in a car that ran into the Mississippi River and the officer got into trouble while assisting with getting the girls out of the water.
The internet is lit up with results of recent polls on the office of President of the United States. The results don’t give anyone any clear direction for America. What it does show this country boy is that we all enjoy complaining! The Republicans complain about President Biden . . . his decisions, his lack of decisions, his age and of course the war in Ukraine, price of gasoline, inflation, COVID, etc. The Democrats in turn also blame former President Donald Trump for COVID, and a list of other transgressions that is long, long, long. The polls indicate that today the nationwide winning presidential vote would be “none of the above”. This week Biden’s support with fellow Democrats in most of the polls is less than 50% while Trump’s is a bit over half with fellow Republicans.
College football folks will do what they want without consulting those of us in the branch heads. In spite of that we must comment on the trend of players bouncing from one team to another, apparently trying to find a clear route into the pros and the big paychecks. Put us in charge of that program and you would play with the team you signed with originally or go back home and pick cotton or dig ditches. Now the paying college players to play goes against our thinking as well. If they demand to be placed on the payroll, also charge them college tuition plus room and board in the dorms. Now, we have probably offended half the world (or more) with those opinions, so we will move on to other topics.
An annual family reunion was held last Saturday, amid claims of approaching 150 years without missing a single year. Of course that would be hard to prove but minutes of most of the events are on record so the number is pretty convincing. During the lunch several sitting around yours truly got to discussing Cajun food. They discussed going from restaurant to restaurant in lower Louisiana trying various meals and how they enjoyed it. We have been invited on such trips but never found the time.
Be safe, wear your mask when appropriate, social distance, wash your hands AND get the shot(s) and/or boosters!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.