“When you look at Mr. Robert Kennedy Jr’s tweet, there was nothing there that was factually inaccurate. Hank Aaron, real person, great American, passed away after he got the vaccine. Pointing out, “just pointing out facts,” Rep Jim Jordan said when speaking before a House subcommittee last week trying to justify Kennedy’s comments. That is true, but we are sure what was written was to ‘prove’ Kennedy’s continuing opposition to the COVID-19 vaccine. A person could say he died “right after eating a meal” and be truthful but also falsely implying he died FROM eating the meal.
A whistle blower testified before another committee in Washington that the charges against Hunter Biden should have been changed to a tax felony and not a tax misdemeanor. This person may be correct we don’t know the guidelines. However, the question that popped in our brain when reading about the person’s opinion was, ‘Would they have had the same opinion if the offender was a regular guy who carried his lunch to work in a bucket?” We have all seen cases where we felt the offender got a light (or overly heavy) sentence because of who they are – and this may be another one of those but . . . . punish him for his crime and not for his family ties, even if dad is president. We can pick our friends, but God selects our families!!!
There is a new movie out that is heralded as the ‘story of Robert Oppenheimer’, the father of the atomic bomb. We are sure the film includes the charges that he was at least ‘soft’ on the Communist Party, In fact his security clearance was revoked in 1954. All that was erased from the records sometime after his death. True of false, that stemmed from his reported longtime affair with a woman who was an active member of the Communist Party in California. Anyway, there is reportedly a very graphic sex scene in the movie with Oppenheimer and some female and it has Hindi religious sayings coming from the two participants. This is of course offensive to Hindis and we frankly don’t understand how such a scene relates to developing the atomic bomb . . . . except the belief that “sex sells”.
The battle over voter redistricting in Alabama is ongoing. The recent special session of the Alabama Legislature made some changes, but very few people think it satisfies the directive from the U. S. Supreme Court. The districts are so evenly divided now that there is only one (1) vote variation in the seven congressional districts but the question that is surely going back before the court is the balance of the black votes within the districts and still only one majority black voters. Our district (District 2) gained in percentage of black voters but is still a bit less than the majority or even “close to it”.
