The events on the square last Saturday featured lots of venders and loads of citizens. The day was hot, but the rains were absent, so everyone got to enjoy the events.
Monkeypox continues to spread, in America and worldwide, and it worries the experts. There are even some who have been quoted in the national media who said it could have been stopped in its tracks from the very beginning. How that could have happened is beyond our simple thinking but then millions of sideline coaches can always run the game better than those who are making the decisions. This virus is apparently transmitted by contact with someone who is infected or touch something they have touched. There have been reports of two cases of small children being infected, so none of us are immune. We should all read the symptoms and if suspect we MIGHT be a victim, go to the doctor immediately! It is curable but best if tackled early on. Untreated, a large number of victims will die.
It is fast approaching time for schools to reopen. The roads and byways will be flooded with children, busses, etc., some so excited they forget to be careful enough. This is where the motoring public needs to step up and drive more carefully . . . . . that is something we can’t overdue if it will prevent serious injuries or save the life of one of America’s future leaders.
The war in Ukraine is still taking the lives of innocent people. Two stories this past week had our stomach wrenching. The body of a young boy hit by an explosion could only be identified by his tennis shoes with red hearts on the toes! How sad. That could have been any child in our community. Then there is the popular young woman, probably one of many, who left home to escape the war, but had to return as she had no money, no food, place to stay, nor a job. Shortly after returning to her hometown, home, job, etc., she was standing in her yard enjoying the beautiful weather when a nearby explosion killed her. Those two events are probably repeated every day in Ukraine. That is the reality of every war fought (or will be fought). As with all other wars, those who start them are back home secure in their homes, eating regular (hot) meals and sleeping in a soft bed.
If you want to believe the very ‘unofficial’ and ‘non-professional’ opinion polls from the past week, Alabama will beat Georgia in the SEC championship. Now of course diehard Alabama fans will cheer that opinion as the gospel while Georgia fans will scoff at the results of the same poll. The truth is in football it is possible (though not likely) that neither of those teams will actually be in the playoffs!
