Back last year two guys reportedly drove from NYC to LA and back in 74 hours and 5 minutes! They were driving a 1999 R912 SL500 Mercedes-Benz coupe. Just like in the movies, they have all sorts of radar detection stuff but still got stopped a couple of times for speeding. We read that they also had someone in a ‘lookout’ vehicle ahead of them to warn of state troopers approaching. We can’t help but wonder if lots of their story was actually taken, or at best copied from the movie ‘Smokey And The Bandit.’
“Sorry but it is too late” doctors are having to tell sick, sick COVID patients who are lying in their hospital bed and begging for the shot. That probably causes lots of sleepless nights among the medical profession. It is so disturbing and downright tragic that so many people would rather use reports – true or fabricated - of a few bad after effects - or worse – over only a few who have the shots even get mildly sick while a very high percentage of current victims are the UNVACCINATED. We feel for those who have medical problems that prevent them from getting vaccinated for COVID. At the same time there is a tendency to want to shake the vast group of ‘others’ for avoiding the PROVEN lifesaving vaccinations. We think it would eliminate one excuse if the FDA would also go ahead and give the vaccines an unqualified ‘good to go’ approval.
A childhood friend and ‘around the corner’ neighbor from the late ‘40s – Henry Nipper - wrote recently: “I read a good idea about Covid-19: “Get vaccinated, but act unvaccinated.” He continued with, “I’m wearing my mask around my ten-year-old granddaughter and when I go out in public. I believe the vaccine works, but I don’t want to be a breakthrough case, either – or a carrier!” Henry is a PHD type and Professor Emeritus of Pathology at Creighton Emory University, Omaha Nebraska. He is still working some in the labs at the college and doing consultations at other places. If he is as good at this stuff as he was with playing with toy cars and trucks in the sand beds of South Alabama – we better listen!
Saturday, while speaking to a partisan group of supporters in Arizona, former President Trump said to his followers, “I recommend you take the vaccine.” He tempered it with acknowledging that people should make their own decisions and not be mandated to get the shots. We have been reminding our loyal Trump supporters that not getting the shot is not supporting Trump – he got the shots and set into motion the efforts that developed the vaccine so quickly. We could cruelly add that it is only increasing the number of the past president’s supporters who get very sick and/or die. We are hearing more and more of the past administration insiders who are openly urging vaccinations . . . Dr. Jerome Adams, Trump administration surgeon general, had a blunt public message on Sunday: Get vaccinated.
There were 947 COVID-19 patients in Alabama hospitals Monday, up from 204 at the beginning of July, according to numbers from the Alabama Hospital Association.
Be safe, get the shots, wear your masks when appropriate and wash your hands – again! We can never have too many friends and can’t afford to lose a single one of you.
