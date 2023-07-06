The hair on the back of our neck bristled Monday morning when reading a headline that read “ Fourth of July: Young Americans are questioning whether they want to celebrate the holiday.” Needless to say each of us can thank the dedication and foresight of our forefathers for establishing the greatest nation in history for us to enjoy. . . . . and honor with this holiday.
July 9th is the faithful day that the U. S. Postal Service makes a bunch of changes, including another increase in postage rates. The Forever stamp (used on first class letters) will go from 63 cents to 66 cents. The last increase was in January of this year. There was also a rate increase in July 2020 and August of 2021. The reported reason for the increase is to compensate for inflation.
You probably see some long faces around those with outstanding student loan debts. The exciting news that President Biden was forgiving billions of dollars of student debt was shot down last week by the U. S. Supreme Court. However, the president quickly shot back with another idea to help those impacted by the Supreme Court decision. We don’t have a clue how for this idea will go before becoming a reality or also getting shot down, but it gives those with student loans another reason to have hope.
The United Methodist Church is in an uproar with many local churches opting to withdraw from the worldwide conference. The Elba church is right in the middle of this debate but no local decision has been officially announced (nor made). We don’t mind people asking us ‘what is going on’ and always make an effort to explain the facts but alas those facts seem to be changing on a regular basis . . . . . . either actually or in the rumor mills. So be patient with us.
It is awfully hot in South Alabama these days, but before we start looking for sympathy for our area, lets send a bit of it to our folks in Texas. Several days last week they recorded the “hottest temperature in the whole world.” We were talking with a former Elba resident on the phone during one of those days and she commented that in Texas it was either boiling hot or hurricanes were beating down on them. She could have added in the occasional snow storms that shut down the whole state of Texas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.