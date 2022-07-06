Sometimes we probably overthink events and their cause. Case in point is the July 4th Chicago shooting that took several lives and wounded dozens more. News reports indicate some person shot into a crowd of July 4th parade watchers, firing from the roof of a building. He shot men, women, and children and last night we sat quietly in our living room chair trying to assign some sort of reason for such random violence. This was not our first effort at getting inside the head of another human and understanding such violence, but the results were the same – again . . . . . the carnage on Monday is not understood. Our results have been the same following every incident of such violence.
There should be a pat on the back of the large number of people who stepped in and helped make the Elba July 4th event a roaring success. All reports are that the event was an ‘exploding’ success. One worker at the events openly pondered, “Where did all these people come from?” Wherever they came from, those we observed enjoyed the gathering and while all didn’t mention it, appreciate the efforts of the organizers and workers.
The routine wrecks at the intersection of 4-lane U. S. 84 and Hwy 141 continue to prompt questions like “what is causing these wrecks” or “can’t people read road signs?” We don’t have an answer for any of those asking the questions, even though dozens of people have proposed solutions. Some of the suggested solutions have been discarded by traffic engineers as counterproductive; others are deemed impractical. There are probably a handful of different reasons for these wrecks, but one we have seen ‘more than once” is drivers on 141 not understanding that 84 is a 4-lane road and those folks have the right-of-way. One driver explained to us, as his wife was leaving in an ambulance, that he stopped at the stop sign and the lane was clear but ‘the guy in the next lane ‘didn’t even slow down.” Well sir our thoughts were, YOU were the one that was supposed to yield! We didn’t respond to that but ask him if he needed a ride to the hospital. He declined the offer and wanted to stay with his car and secure their possessions before going to hospital.
Last Saturday we attended another Covid-19 funeral. A first cousin was in rehab following a hip replacement and two other falls but caught the bug and couldn’t shake it. That gives us two cousins (one on each side of our family) and a near miss by a sister to lose that battle. The number of people dying from Covid has dropped drastically but those deaths are still happening. Probably part of today’s problem is many of us, - and the word ‘us’ is all inclusive – have become complacent and too lax with following the recommended safety measures. Personally in retrospect, our mask spends most of the day in our back pocket.
If you have successfully beat Covid and no longer worry about catching it, try the monkey pox. We noted several weeks ago that it existed and is slowly spreading but the experts think it is spreading much faster. A ‘spread’ we are talking about is outside of Africa. The virus has normally been an African problem but now it has escaped the bars of the African cage and making threats worldwide. There is a vaccination for this virus, but our understanding is that it is for people who have knowingly been exposed to the bug. We guess that means someone with monkey pox needs to hang a sign around their neck before venturing out into the world.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.