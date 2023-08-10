Former TROY and NFL football star DeMarcus Ware did a beautiful job singing the national anthem at a recent preseason Hall of Fame game. He did himself, TROY and his hometown of Auburn, AL proud with his performance. Ware played for the Dallas Cowboys (2005–2013) and Denver Broncos(2014–2016) during his 12-year NFL career. He sang ahead of the Hall of Fame preseason opener between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on Thursday in Canton, Ohio.
The extreme heat is awful in Elba, Alabama these days, but thankfully not as hot as in many other places. It almost got us several weeks ago on a Saturday morning. We went out early to mow the grass ‘before it got hot.’ Well, that was a pipe dream as it was already hot. Realizing after about 45 minutes that our clothes were soaked with sweat, we called it a day. However, after cooling down for a while we were still weak, blood pressure was extremely low, etc. We came on to the office but went home about ten and collapsed on the sofa for several hours. Fast forward to last Saturday and we modified our mowing routine. We mowed for about 30 minutes and then went inside and cooled for 30-45 minutes before trying it for another half hour. Three of those breaks got us through the front yard safely. The back yard had to wait until another day! We urge our readers to be equally - or more - cautious.
The Elba City Council voted in a l-o-o-o-n-g special session last Friday to uphold the Mayor’s dismissal of the Elba Police Chief. He had been on paid leave for several weeks. Most of their session during this full afternoon (and into the night) of meeting was held in executive session with the lawyers on both sides probably doing most of the talking. No announcement has been made on the hiring of a new chief, but that has got to be done sometime.
Donald Trump is in the news daily, wherever you get your national news. We try to ignore most of that chatter, but it is just too tempting to completely ignore. Every week we read something that astonishes even with our long practice of keeping up with politics. One tidbit from last week still has us amazed. That story summed up the KNOWN amount of money Trump has spent on defense lawyers in recent years. The numbers are in the millions – and still growing! Of course, much of it is paid by donations to various Trump oriented groups by average Americans, but still that is a lot of money. Put us in his spot and it would just be “go ahead and lock me up - ain’t no way I can afford the legal fees to fight your charges, regardless of how dumb I might think they are!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.