The US Supreme Court is NOT the absolute final answer. The founders of this country designed things so that the Executive, Legislative, and Judicial arms of the government could counteract one another if something gets out of line. Recent (and pending) court decisions have lots of folks on edge. Expanding the number of judges on the court has been suggested but frankly we disagree with that idea. It can solve the immediate problem but time can mold this larger group into making unfavorable decision as well. It has happened before!
Saints preserve us! The experts are predicting a shortage of beer due to supply issues. . . . not so much with the grain shipment issues from the Ukraine, but a shortage of carbon dioxide. It is the stuff that makes the bubbles in beer and is in short supply. One of the causes of the shortages is extensive contamination in a Mississippi supplier plant of the carbon dioxide. Another is railroad labor disputes that are causing delivery issues. The casual drinkers will survive, it is the everyday, all-day folks that will have some real problems. That was not said jokingly, but for real! It could cause a considerable percentage of them to take drastic, dangerous measures in a futile effort to get their daily ‘fix’. The potential upside of the shortage would be it would give a boost to those trying to cut back and/or going ‘cold turkey’ with their beer drinking.
There is no limit to what people will post on social media. Recently a well-known French scientist confessed that a picture he posted on social media as an image of a distant star taken by the new fancy James Webb Space Telescope, was actually a close up of the cross section of a sausage! He later apologized.
This is sorta personal . . . . but David McCollough one of our favorite authors has died. He was 89 years old. McCollough won two Pulitzer Prizes and some 40 honorary doctorates from universities across the country. In 2006, he received the Presidential Medal of Freedom. One of his best read books was for his biography of President Truman - “Truman”. It was on the New York Times best seller list for 43 weeks! We have actually read that book three - maybe four - times since it was published in 1992 and ‘John Adams” in 2001 also has been reread. Each one still holds a slot in our personal library. Both books won Pulitzers. He published several other best seller and prize winners, including “Mornings on Horseback” about Theodore Roosevelt’s early life that was also an absorbing read.
