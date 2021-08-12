Moderna recommends a COVID booster shot. Medical experts think such action is premature. We had already decided to ‘wait’ before taking the booster until things are a bit less muddy. Most things, even a glass of water, can be dangerous if over indulged.
The Delta coronavirus variant continues to prove its threat as it races through the unvaccinated (and to a lessor degree - vaccinated) population at a disturbing clip. Then the news is filled with short bits about one or more variants that are beginning to move through the population. The world has long experienced new strains of the flu but they didn’t crop up as quickly as these new variants of COVID 19. All this is noted but yours truly is ashamed to admit that we don’t have a clue of how to solve this major health issue. Personally, it means a return to wearing the mask and all the other safeguards that have been recommended. That will not keep us immune but should reduce the odds of contracting (or transmitting) the virus.
Florida governor Ron DeSantis clearly has national political ambitions. Nothing else can explain to us as to the position he has taken on the COVID prevention suggestions. We predict that the long-term negative fallout from this virus will make his presidential ambitions just that . . . . ambitions and nothing more. The same goes for the governor of Texas.
There has been flooding in Salt Lake City in recent days . . . . is it possible this will help slow the continuing drop in water level in the Great Salt Lake? For several years Americans have been reading that the water level of this inland salt lake was continuing to drop. We were in that area several years ago and the idea of a flood – flash or whatever – in that part of Utah would have activated a not-so-quiet snicker from our mouth!
Our book reading has not slowed down, we have just neglected to talk about it. Last month the featured book was ‘First Friends’ about several presidents and their very closest friend and confidant (i.e. ‘first’ friend, a play on the term ‘First Lady’). One interesting tidbit was that of all eight presidents featured in the book, only one of the ‘First Friends’ showed any personal political interest. James Madison was first friend to Thomas Jefferson and then president himself. Of course President Madison did not gain the fame that was poured on to his delightful wife Dolly. Anyone who has eaten a sweet snack from the grocery store knows the ‘Dolly Madison’ label. Not near that many know about President James Madison.
Deciding to get away from the political books for a while the next read was ‘Mercury Rising’ the story of America’s entry into the space race. John Glenn and President Kennedy were the opening stars of the story but Glenn became America’s hero all the way to the end of the book. But alas . . . . there is no getting away from politics. It is amazing at the politics that were entwined in the United States’ successful race into space and ultimately to the moon. A salute to author Jeff Sheson for his excellent job with this bit of history.
Be safe, wear your mask, social distance and wash your hands AND get the shot(s)!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.