There were 41 e-mails in our SPAM folder recently. Only two of them had English subject lines. One was from Russia offering to upgrade our e-mail service – HA! The other English language one was from another foreign country and also was wanting to sell something. Our German is still good enough to understand some of those foreign language subject lines and we would be embarrassed to translate them for you and/or admit those words had ever been on our computer . . . or in our brain.
Well, my long-time fishing partner has died and now he no longer has to slap yellow flies and mosquitos, nor worry about the weather or wonder if the fish will be biting today. Jake Morrow was as good a fishing partner as anyone could ever want. If you suggested “Let’s do . . . whatever”, be it change fishing places or tactics, eat our lunch – whatever, his answer was always OK. Also, he could keep yours truly and any nearby fishermen entertained with his wealth of stories. Jake was just as comfortable fishing with a seasoned adult or one of his sons, even in their younger days. Most of his last few years of fishing were with his now departed wife Sammy. My life schedule had gotten so hectic that my fishing virtually stopped about the time of the 1990 flood. Not sure Sammy was there for the fishing or just to be with Jake, but he enjoyed having her along. As our daughter Michele said Sunday, “our ties to the Morrow family are old and deep.” Son Chris added, “This d… COVID-19 keeps taking my heroes. I am not happy about it.”
Can’t move on without noting the death of Dot Daniels, at age 100. We all marveled for years at her spunk every time she came to the office to renew her Elba Clipper subscription or for various others reason.
Shortened census data collecting time? The feds announced last week that they were ending the census collection efforts a full month earlier than previously announced. They have decided they need the extra time of compile the numbers before the deadline to present them to congress. If an accurate count is what they strive for, cutting off a month of counting, on top of COVID-19 stumbling blocks and arguments over counting or not counting illegals, will not give more than a very, very rough estimate of the population and where we are all located.
Coronavirus scams are thriving all across the United States. The latest numbers show the scammers are so good that they have tricked Americans out of at least $100 million. That is just the reported cases, those too embarrassed to report have gone uncounted! Alabama has seen cases more than double in the past couple of months but are still ranked at only 29 with the number of scam complaints. While we scorn at the thought of people using something as serious as the COVID-19 virus to steal money from their fellow citizens, it is reality and so we can only urge our readers to be careful, be watchful, and don’t get sucked into these scams.
The idea of cutting out federal payroll taxes for several months is not a good idea. Oh, it will be nice to have this 6.2% raise for a while, but it is just a loan! Next year this raise will become an additional liability when the Treasury Department starts demanding the money and/or maybe adds it to your income tax bill. Our simple brain just does not understand the purpose of this move. The only people getting this temporary advantage are those who are working a paying job and drawing a paycheck. Also, the repayment requirement will make the weekly check have further to stretch next year. So, what is the objective??
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.